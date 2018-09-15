It is 92 degrees and humid with clear skies at Jordan-Hare Stadium, with a little less than an hour before kickoff.
Sophomore Todd Harris, the back-up to starting free safety John Battle, was fully dressed during pre-game warmups after leaving the Miami game with an undisclosed injury and not playing against Southeastern.
There was no sign of sophomore safety Eric Monroe, tight end Thaddeus Moss and junior right tackle Adrian Magee, who have each missed at least parts of the last two games with undisclosed injuries.
Freshman running back Tae Provens was also not there. Southeastern Conference teams can only dress 70 players on the road.
Sophomore Austin Deculus warmed up with the First Team offense as the starting right tackle. Orgeron said Thursday night that he would start over junior college transfer Badara Traore.
Wide receivers Jonathan Giles, Justin Jefferson and cornerback Jontre Kirklin were practicing returning punts. Only Giles, a Texas Tech transfer, has returned punts this season. Giles has returned two punts for 42 yards, with a long of 22 against Miami.