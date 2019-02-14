On the eve of college baseball's opening day, take a look at the Southeastern Conference's three top position players and pitchers entering the season.

POSITION PLAYERS

Jake Mangum, OF, Mississippi State

The leader of Mississippi State’s team, Mangum played a critical role in the Bulldogs’ run to the College World Series last season. He batted .351 with 22 doubles, three triples and three home runs. He also drew 30 walks and stole 14 bases. Mangum made the All-SEC defensive team, too.

Casey Martin, SS, Arkansas

The sophomore is widely considered one of the best infielders in all of college baseball. During his first season, Martin led the Razorbacks with a .345 batting average. He also hit 14 doubles and 13 home runs. Martin played third base as a freshman, but he will move to shortstop.

JJ Bleday, OF, Vanderbilt

Though he missed 22 games last year with an injury, Bleday whacked five doubles and four home runs with 15 RBI. Hitting .368, he increased his batting average by more than 100 points from his freshman year to sophomore season. A lefty, Bleday has a strong arm from the outfield.

PITCHERS

Tanner Burns, Sophomore, Auburn

Burns went 7-4 with a 3.01 ERA during his freshman season last year. He struck out 77 batters. Burns, a right-hander, held opponents to a .225 batting average. As Auburn looks to replace first-overall pick Casey Mize, Burns will begin the season as the Saturday night starter.

Matt Cronin, Junior, Arkansas

One of the top relievers in the country, Cronin set an Arkansas record last year with 14 saves, tied for second-most in the SEC and fourth-most in the nation. The left-hander struck out 59 batters over 48.1 innings. He held opponents to a .154 batting average.

John Doxakis, Junior, Texas A&M

Over 17 appearances last year, Doxakis recorded an 8-5 record with a 2.70 ERA. The lefty struck out 92 batters, and he held opponents to a .212 average. Doxakis began his sophomore season in the bullpen, but he soon moved into the weekend rotation. He will start Friday.