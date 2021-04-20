In the midst of LSU’s struggles against Southeastern Conference teams this season, the Tigers have often controlled their midweek games. They entered Tuesday night undefeated in the contests with three double-digit wins and an average margin of victory of nearly eight runs.
That success continued against UL-Monroe. The Tigers won 5-0 inside Alex Box Stadium for their ninth midweek win this season, and while LSU has faltered against SEC opponents, it hasn’t lost to an in-state team.
The Tigers (22-14) hoped to test their rarely-used freshman pitchers, trying to find relievers capable of helping this weekend against No. 9 Ole Miss. Wholestaff approaches can leave teams vulnerable if one player has a bad outing, but eight pitchers — six of them freshmen — combined for a shutout.
LSU allowed seven hits. It finished with 11.
Making his first appearance in two weeks, right-hander Will Hellmers recorded three shutout innings as the starter. Coach Paul Mainieri said Hellmers hadn’t played in the last two SEC series because he needed to develop his secondary pitches. Hellmers, who’s expected to pitch at some point this Saturday, threw 30 pitches (25 for strikes) and allowed three hits.
Once his intentionally brief start ended, LSU used left-hander Javen Coleman, who pitched for the first time since March 14, right-hander Zachary Murray, who made his LSU debut, sophomore lefty Alex Brady, right-hander Michael Fowler and right-hander Theo Millas.
They carried LSU into the eighth inning, when senior Ma’Khail Hilliard completed a scoreless frame. Freshman right-hander Ty Floyd, who didn’t pitch last weekend against South Carolina, walked the bases loaded in the ninth. He struck out the final batter to preserve the shutout.
While ULM (13-19) took a similar approach with its pitching staff — junior left-hander Tyler Lien left after the third inning — LSU tacked on runs as the Warhawks cycled through five relievers.
The Tigers took a 3-0 lead into the sixth. There, they loaded the bases with no outs as the Warhawks misplayed two sacrifice bunt attempts. Sophomore catcher Alex Milazzo, who earlier had recorded his first RBI since Feb. 27, hit into a potential double play, but two runs scored after an error on the first baseman. Both runs were earned.
As LSU finished the shutout, it improved to 9-0 against in-state teams this season.
Now, LSU will try to carry that into another series, hoping this time the midweek success translates to an SEC weekend.