It was easy to get distracted by the bats as the LSU baseball team outscored Vanderbilt 42-15 this weekend, but the efficient pitching that kept the Commodores silent will benefit the Tigers going into the Southeastern Conference tournament.
LSU kicked off the weekend with its trusted first-day starter in Ma’Khail Hilliard, who had eight wins in 10 starts in SEC play. Hilliard only allowed one earned run off eight hits in his 5⅓ innings in Thursday’s game against Vanderbilt.
But the highlight of that night was Eric Reyzelman, who tossed his longest outing of the season, working 3⅔ innings, allowing no hits, while striking out six and walking one of his 12 batters faced. He threw 56 pitches in the outing, which meant he wasn’t available for the remainder of the weekend, but he will enter the tournament with almost a week of rest by Wednesday night.
LSU coach Jay Johnson said after the game that he kept Reyzelman in because he knew that’s how LSU was going to win the game.
“We wanted to go get them (games) one at a time, which is why we went to Eric (Reyzelman) and stayed with him,” Johnson said Saturday. “My original plan was to start Jacob Hasty today, but when your offense gets you an 8-1 lead, he came in the game because it was time to go get that one (on Friday) and win this series.”
Hasty threw 47 pitches through three innings in relief of Ty Floyd. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and struck out one of his 13 batters faced. His last 47-pitch outing was against UNO on April 26 and he bounced back by throwing 44 just four days later against Georgia. He threw 70 pitches against Ole Miss last Sunday before his outing Friday against Vanderbilt.
“I think that was kind of a workman-like performance,” Johnson said. “I think that got maybe overshadowed a little bit.”
Floyd got his second start at a weekend position during league play. He began the season with four weekend starts through non-conference play, but allowed three earned runs on two hits against Texas A&M through the first two innings of his SEC debut, and has worked on mastering his breaking ball since.
After an impressive six innings against Ole Miss in relief of Blake Money, where he allowed two hits and one earned run, Floyd added another successful outing against the Commodores, striking out seven of his 20 batters faced through 5⅓ innings, throwing 79 pitches and allowing only one run on four hits.
“We sat down in my office prior to him pitching against Nicholls State on (May 3) where he came out of the pen and I said: ‘Hey, man, you’ve got good stuff, as good anybody on our team. I believe that you're gonna be a major league pitcher someday. It's important that you believe that,’” Johnson said.
LSU went on to finish the series using five pitchers in Saturday’s contest, with Riley Cooper throwing the most pitches (55) in the longest outing of the group (three innings). Bryce Collins, who finished the game from the mound through 2⅔ innings, has made starts against Nicholls State and Northwestern State. His 1-2-3 double play to escape the seventh inning bases-loaded situation against Vanderbilt invigorated a strong finish to the game.
“As for the starting pitcher, we don't know our opponent yet (in the SEC tournament), and we're not going to announce it in the whole postseason,” Johnson said. “We’re not going to announce it until 90 minutes before the game starts. With that being said, I think sweeping the series, and getting moved to Wednesday, certainly helped tremendously.”