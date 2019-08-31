Here's a rundown of the score-by-quarters for LSU vs. Georgia Southern.
Ga. Southern 0 3 0 0 — 3
LSU 21 21 10 3 — 55
First quarter
LSU: Ja'Marr Chase 13 pass from Joe Burrow at 12:36 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:24. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 4-yard pass to Justin Jefferson 4-yard on third-and-3 to the LSU 36 keeps the drive going. Burrow 17-yard pass to Thaddeus Moss. Burrow 44-yard pass to Justin Jefferson to the Georgia Southern 3. TIGERS 7, EAGLES 0.
LSU: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1 run at 8:10 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-34-2:13. KEY PLAYS: Derek Stingley sets up the drive with a 32-yard punt return to the GSU 34. Burrow 15-yard pass to Edwards-Helaire on third-and-3. Edwards-Helaire 8-yard run to the GSU 4 sets up the touchdown two plays later. TIGERS 14, EAGLES 0.
LSU: Jefferson 9 pass from Burrow at 3:09 (York kick). DRIVE: 10-52-3:50. KEY PLAYS: Burrow extends the drive with a 2-yard sneak on third-and-1 to the GSU 41. Lanard Fournette 10-yard run on fourth-and-1 to the GSU 22. Fournette 6-yard run to the 9 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 21, EAGLES 0.
Second quarter
LSU: Terrace Marshall 8 pass from Burrow at 13:10 (York kick). DRIVE: 5-26-2:00. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on Rashard Lawrence sack of Shai Werts and forced fumble; Patrick Queen recovers and returns it 10 yards to the GSU 26. TIGERS 28, EAGLES 0.
LSU: Marshall 3 pass from Burrow at 9:58 (York kick). DRIVE: 4-25-1:19. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on Matt LaRoche fumble caused by K'Lavon Chaisson and recovery by Grant Delpit at the GSU 25. Burrow 17-yard pass to John Emery for a first-and-goal at the GSU 8. TIGERS 35, EAGLES 0.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN: Tyler Bass 47 field goal at 5:13. DRIVE: 10-45-4:45. KEY PLAYS: Werts starts the drive with a 10-yard run to the GSU 35, but is injured on the play. J.,D. King 4-yard run on third-and-3 keeps drive going at the GSU 46. King 3-yard run and 15-yard facemask penalty on Tyler Shelvin gives GSU a first down at the LSU 31. TIGERS 35, EAGLES 3.
LSU: Marshall 11 pass from Burrow at 0:58 (York kick). DRIVE: 5-80-1:16. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 13-yard pass to Jefferson to the LSU 35. Burrow 44-yard pass to Moss to the GSU 21. Burrow 15-yard pass to Edwards-Helaire to the 11. TIGERS 42, EAGLES 3.
Third quarter
Can't see video below? Click here.
Video via LSU football
LSU: York 39 field goal at 10:48. DRIVE: 7-44-2:36. KEY PLAYS: Edwards-Helaire 13-yard run to the GSU 46. Burrow 17-yard pass to Jefferson to the 29. TIGERS 45, EAGLES 3.
LSU: Fournette 2 run at 5:47 (York kick). DRIVE: 9-59-3:47. KEY PLAYS: Myles Brennan 12-yard pass to TK McLendon on third-and-6 to the GSU 43. Brennan 4-yard run and 6-yard personal foul penalty for a late hit gives LSU a first-and-goal at the GSU 6. TIGERS 52, EAGLES 3.
Fourth quarter
LSU: York 48 field goal at 10:58. DRIVE: 7-16-3:49. KEY PLAYS: Emery 7-yard run to the GSU 38 before a 3-yard run on third-and-2 keeps the drive alive at the 35. TIGERS 55, EAGLES 3.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3
RECORDS: LSU 1-0, Georgia Southern 0-1
ATTENDANCE: 97.420 (tickets sold)
Sheldon Mickles