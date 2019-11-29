When the LSU men's basketball team couldn’t put a pesky Missouri State team away Friday night with its hot shooting, the Tigers went on the defensive.
Nursing a four-point lead with 12 minutes to play after holding a double-digit lead twice in the first eight minutes of the second half, Will Wade went to a half-court press after Darius Days pushed the lead to six with a pair of free throws with 11:32 to play.
Coming up with a couple of quick steals off the pressure, LSU converted them into four points.
Then, Days knocked down a 3-point from the right corner to push the lead to 58-47 at the 9:50 mark and the Tigers never looked back in posting a 73-58 win in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU gained the momentum on the defensive end with back-to-back steals by Skylar Mays and Charles Manning and Missouri State, which gave then-No. 21 Xavier a tussle on the road earlier this month before falling by three points, never recovered.
On the offensive end, Days was one of four players in double figures as LSU (5-2) finally took care of Missouri State (3-5).
After being held to six points in the first half, Days finished with a game-high 20 and a team-high 10 rebounds — seven in the second half — for his third double-double of the season.
Days is the only LSU player to score in double figures in all seven games this season.
Frontcourt mate Emmitt Williams had 14 points, while Mays and Trendon Watford finished with 12 each.
Missouri State guard Keandre Cook led the way with 17 points, while forward Tulio Da Silva had 16. Forward Josh Hall came off the bench for 11 points.
After Days hit his 3-pointer right in front of the LSU bench, Manning buried a 3 of his own to give the Tigers their largest lead of the night at 14 points (61-47) with 9:00 to play.
Missouri State twice got it down to single digits, at nine points each time, but LSU’s defense refused to let the Bears back in it and Mays and Watford made a basket each time to get it back over 10 points.
Days gave the Tigers a 13-point lead at 71-58 with a pair of free throws at the 2:55 mark and then, appropriately enough, scored on a layup with 1:31 to play to give his team its largest lead of the night at 73-58.