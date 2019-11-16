The most explosive offense in LSU history now has a wide receiver etched atop its record books to sit alongside its quarterback.

Sophomore Ja'Marr Chase broke the program's record for touchdown catches in a single season with his 11th, 12th and 13th scoring grabs on Saturday evening against Ole Miss. His touchdowns beat the record set by former Tigers wide receiver Dwayne Bowe in the 2006 season.

Chase set the new record with a 61-yard catch-and-run score in the fourth quarter as the Tigers were polishing off their 10th win of the season.

He tied the record in the first half with a 51-yard touchdown grab from Joe Burrow in the early in the second quarter.

His first score of the game came just minutes earlier with a 34-yard scoring grab on the Tigers' first drive of the game.

The record-tying score capped off an explosive start for Chase and the offense. Just minutes into the second quarter Chase had already caught five passes for 138 yards.

The yardage increased Chase's season-long total to 1,027 yards. He's the first 1,000-yard receiver for LSU since both Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry eclipsed that mark in the 2013 season.

The Archbishop Rummel alumnus has been a major piece of LSU's record-setting offense, coming into the game with 43 catches for 749 yards and nine TDs, the latter of which had him tied for the team lead with Justin Jefferson.

Chase has a steep climb to push the single-season receiving record, though, with Josh Reed's 1,740 yards in 2001 currently sitting atop the record book. The No. 2 spot could be within grasp in the next few games, currently held by Wendell Davis, who had 1,244 receiving yards in 1986.

Chase and teammate Justin Jefferson, who has 10 touchdowns of his own, have combined for the most touchdown receptions by any duo in LSU history. They passed the mark of 21 set by Devery Henderson and Michael Clayton in the 2003 season.

