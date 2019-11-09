1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Yes, Virginia, LSU can beat Alabama. After eight long years of suffering, the Tigers came to Bryant-Denny Stadium and again won a huge, Game of the Century-like showdown, outlasting Alabama 46-41. The Crimson Tide didn’t quit down 33-13 at halftime, but LSU had enough answers for one of its greatest victories in program history, over the No. 1 team in the coaches’ poll.
2. TRENDING NOW
Joe Burrow. Yeah, thanks to a late 85-yard touchdown to Amite’s DeVonta Smith, brave Tua Tagovailoa outpassed Burrow 418-393. But Burrow answered every Alabama challenge with his arm or with his legs, rushing 14 times for 64 yards despite five sacks. It won’t be announced until Dec. 14, but Burrow may well have won the Heisman Trophy on this Saturday.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
For all the burdens lifted off of LSU’s back, the Tigers still have much to do. They must get through the next three unscathed against Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M before a likely showdown with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Then the CFP. But that’s for later. The Tigers, and their fans, deserve a chance to revel in this one.