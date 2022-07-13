Paxton Kling, the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year and a potential early-round pick in next week's Major League Baseball draft, said Wednesday he's coming to LSU.
The senior outfielder said via Twitter that he wants "to play for a great program that LSU has built over many of years, which also has the best fans in the country. In the future I am excited to explore the draft process again."
Kling, an outfielder from Central High School in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania, could be a big addition to Jay Johnson's 2023 roster. He is rated the No. 104 overall prospect in MLB's draft rankings and the No. 51 overall prospect by Keith Law, senior baseball writer for The Athletic.
Kling hit .585 with four home runs and 33 steals during his senior season, leading his Central High team to a state championship last month. After the game, he told the Altoona (Pa.) Mirror he intended to head to LSU despite being a high-round prospect.
“I’m going to LSU,” Kling said at the time. “I’m excited to get down there and play for Coach (Jay) Johnson and the rest of the coaching staff down there. I can’t wait to see what Baton Rouge has in store for me.”