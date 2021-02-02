Maribeth Gorsuch was already set to return to LSU softball, going from senior pitcher in 2020 to student coach this spring when the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to college sports last March.
When the NCAA granted seniors an extra year of eligibility, Lady Tigers coach Beth Torina knew Gorsuch would be first in line to reup for another turn in the circle.
“There was never a doubt, not even 1%, that she would return,” said Torina, who is happy to have Gorsuch back on her talented, if overstuffed, 29-player roster for 2021.
“Of all the players, I put her at the top of the top of kids who love softball. She’s as passionate as anybody. She loves the game, loves being around it and loves competing. She’s done so many cool things and does set a tone for us.”
Gorsuch hopes to pick up where she left off with the Tigers, who open their season Feb. 11 against McNeese St.
Four years of being a student athlete might find some ready to move on with their life, but Gorsuch to pick up her glove again rather than a coach’s clipboard.
“I was really excited to get another opportunity with my team and coaches,” said Gorsuch, a Lewisville, Texas, native. “It was pretty emotional finding out. This place and (these) people are awesome.
“There was no other option. As soon as we found out (about eligibility) I didn’t think twice. It was a super easy decision.”
Gorsuch had to consider four years as a student athlete and the unlikely event of topping one of the greatest individual feats in LSU history. She pitched the first seven-inning perfect game in school history against Belmont, striking out 16 and throwing an amazing 21 first pitch strikes.
She was on her way to a memorable senior season with a 4-1 record, 1.15 earned run average, 42 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings and two shutouts, including a near no-hitter. That’s when the devastating news of the coronavirus pandemic hit and helped make the decision to return so simple.
“It was extremely emotional when Coach told us our season was done, sitting next to your teammates just listening to everyone cry,” Gorsuch said. “We were speechless. I cried for a few days not knowing what was going to happen in the future, not knowing if we were going to get our eligibility back.
“I felt I was having a really good season and as a team we were. We’re here now and we have additions that will make us even stronger. I’m looking toward this year and I’m going to try to build on last year. We’re making it count every day.”
Gorsuch has an important role. With so much experience as the only senior in the bullpen, she’s serving part of a coach’s function. Holdovers hurlers such as Shelbi Sunseri, Ali Kilponen, Shelby Wickersham and incoming freshman Morgan Smith can only get better with Gorsuch leading the way.
“I hope to bring leadership to where my actions and words show,” she said. “They see me with energy, play the game with passion and they can feed off that. I think I can make a big impact as a leader in my fifth year. We’re the only class that has been to a (Women’s College) World Series.
Said catcher Morgan Cummins: “She’s a great leader and shows us what it means to live Tigers every day. I’d be excited to see how she would do as a coach. She works hard to hone her craft. She was incredibly good last year and I think she’ll be even better this year.”