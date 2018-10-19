How do you bet on an unpredictable team?
That's the position people find themselves when analyzing LSU, said Michael Riordan, a business partner at Right Angle Sports, a handicapping service.
Few bettors knew what to think about the Tigers after they beat then-No. 8 Miami to start the season, and just when opinion was starting to settle, LSU beats then-No. 2 Georgia.
To get an accurate picture of what's been going on at the sports books, you need to look at LSU's record Against The Spread — a term that essentially means: if you bet on LSU, do you win or lose your money?
LSU has an ATS this season of 4-3. Not exactly the most consistent team in the nation. To make matters even more confusing, Tiger bettors have only lost their money in games when LSU was favored (Southeastern Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Florida).
And on the other end, when LSU has been the underdog (Miami, Auburn, Georgia), the Tigers have won every single time.
Great for Coach O and the players to silence doubters; Absolute craziness for nationwide bettors.
Plenty of chins are getting scratched with LSU a consensus minus-6.5 favorite over Mississippi State.
"Sharp bettors are only trying to project what will happen moving forward," Riordan said. "So far this season, we've underestimated the Tigers slightly based on their ATS results and current rankings."
And that extends beyond the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls, Riordan said, which both have LSU ranked No. 5. Bettors more often take into account advanced analytics, like Bill Connely's S&P+ ratings at SBNation, where LSU is ranked No. 14.
In advanced analytics, LSU's wins over teams like Georgia and Auburn are perceived as lucky and unsustainable.
"LSU has managed to have just enough big plays to overcome the fact that the offense has been inconsistent and in negative situations," Riordan said. "Advanced analytics and sharps still are bearish on the Tigers compared to the human polls."
But hey, who ever heard of a sure bet?