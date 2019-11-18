LSU wide receiver Derrick Dillon has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, the all-star game's officials announced Monday afternoon.
The Shrine Bowl is the longest running college football all-star game in the nation, and it will play its 95th edition on Jan. 18 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
🐯LETS GEAUX🐯@LSUfootball WR Derrick Dillon (@DerrickDillon4) is headed to the 2020 @Shrine_Bowl! #ShrineBowl |#LSU pic.twitter.com/M1MLfUNHTT— Shrine_Bowl (@Shrine_Bowl) November 18, 2019
Dillon, a 5-foot-11, 186-pound senior, has recorded nine catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns in 2019, and he started in three games while sophomore Terrace Marshall temporarily sat out after foot surgery.
Dillon, a Pine High graduate, has recorded 45 catches, 584 yards and four touchdowns in his four-season career. The Franklinton native is known for his 71-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown reception against Auburn in 2018, which preceded Cole Tracy's game-winning field goal as time expired.
The Shrine Bowl will be played at Tropicana Field, and the game will be broadcast live at 2 p.m. on NFL Network.