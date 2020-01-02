For Reggie Wayne and "Dome Patrol" Saints linebacker Sam Mills, it's attempt No. 1 at breaking through as an NFL Hall of Fame finalist.

But LSU alum Alan Faneca is hoping the fifth time is a charm as he was named on the 15-member list of "Modern Era" finalists for the 2020 NFL Hall of Fame class.

Faneca, was an All-American at LSU, has been a Hall of Fame finalist each of the past four years made the cut to 15 last year but was eliminated from consideration during the final selection round. He was a finalist each of the past four years.

Faneca was a six-time All-Pro guard with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets before finishing his 13-year career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2010. He was born in New Orleans and drafted No. 26 overall in the 1998 NFL draft.

The only member of the 2020 group with more years as a finalist is John Lynch, a finalist for the 7th time in his 8th year of eligibility.

Saints 'Dome Patrol' LB Sam Mills named finalist for 2020 NFL Hall of Fame class It was the third time pounding into a Hall of Fame semifinal class for Sam Mills Jr., and the linebacker and member of the Saints' vaunted "Do…

Wayne, a Marrero native, carved out a productive career at the University of Miami and with the Indianapolis Colts.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, he snagged 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns, starring for much of his career alongside New Orleans native Peyton Manning before playing his final three seasons with Andrew Luck.

“I always felt a connection with Reggie being from John Ehret High and being a Louisiana native,” Manning said in 2018 at a Manning Passing Academy Event. “I always felt a bond and a connection, and that kind of proved itself on the field.”

Wayne was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 alongside his former Miami teammate and friend Ed Reed, who was enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame a year ago.

Fifteen finalists will be named in early January 2020. The finalists will then be presented to the full 48-member selection committee the day before the Super Bowl.

Sam Mills played for the Saints from 1986-94, and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. Mills still holds the Saints record for most solo tackles in a game (12). He is also tied for one additional franchise record, still holding on to the most fumbles returned for touchdowns mark with two.

Mills, who is enshrined with the Carolina Panthers organization with a statue and retired jersey, died in 2005 at the age of 45 after battling cancer for two years. Mills continued to coach despite his terminal diagnosis, and his call to "keep pounding" became a rallying cry of the Panthers on their road to Super Bowl 38 and is still prevalent with the franchise today.

The 15 finalists

Sam Mills

Reggie Wayne

Alan Faneca

Steve Atwater

Tony Boselli

Isaac Bruce

LeRoy Butler

Torry Holt

Steve Hutchinson

Edgerrin James

John Lynch

Troy Polamalu

Zach Thomas

Bryant Young

Five of the "Modern Era" finalists will be voted on by the Hall Selection Committee the day before the Super Bowl in Miami and trimmed to five to be included in the 2020 NFL Hall of Fame Class.

Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson earn Hall of Fame invites ATLANTA -- LSU’s storied football program only produced three Pro Football Hall of Famers in its first 55 years of existence.