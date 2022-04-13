LSU right-hander Grant Taylor used to relieve his brother, Evan Taylor, on the mound at Florence High School in Alabama. This weekend, they will face each other, emerging from opposite dugouts at Baum-Walker Stadium in Arkansas.
The sibling rivalry’s Southeastern Conference debut in Fayetteville, Arkansas, comes with a lot on the line: Arkansas is atop the SEC Western Division, while LSU is tied with Auburn and Alabama in second. For the Taylors, this will write the trash-talk script for the next year.
“We’re always going after each other competing. It could be the stupidest thing, and we’re turning it into a competition,” Evan said.
Grant and Evan also have an older brother, Collin, who played at Arkansas and is now a graduate transfer at UAB. Evan, the middle sibling, has been able to play with both.
But even though both of his brothers went to Arkansas, Grant always had eyes for LSU. It started from the moment he visited his freshman year and stood under the Tigers' six national championship flags, and it continued in part because LSU ensured Grant would on a strict routine for his studies.
“He loves it down there,” said his mother, Emily Taylor. “I don’t know if we’ll ever get him back to Alabama.”
Emily and her husband, Kin, keep a color-coded spreadsheet of their three sons’ baseball schedules and their daughter’s high school golf tournaments, and for them, this weekend is special. They try to split their time evenly, keeping a trailer in Louisiana that they use for their road trips.
“They’ve been on the road for three days a week every weekend since the beginning of the season,” Evan said. “They were in Kentucky, then Mississippi State — I don’t really know how they’re doing it. At some point, I would want a day off.”
But Evan has been almost as dedicated from afar, watching his little brother’s first season every chance he gets.
“I’ve probably watched more LSU baseball than anybody — every chance I get to watch him throw — and I usually text him and tell him good job,” Evan said.
But as the older brother, it is also Evan's job to heckle him when he gets the chance. During Grant’s freshman year on the varsity team at Florence High School, Evan left the mound with an 8-0 lead in the sixth inning. But when Grant came on in relief, he walked the first batter and allowed a home run to the second.
“I gift-wrap him a win, and he comes in as a freshman and he gives up a home run, and I’m cheering him on from the dugout,” Evan said. “The pitching coach goes up and talks to him, comes back, and said, ‘Hey, Grant says for you to shut up in the dugout. He doesn’t want to hear your voice anymore.’ ”
Like Grant, Evan is a relief pitcher, but he’s a left-hander with a low arm slot. Grant is a righty who throws more over the top. Both have jumped around in weekend spots, appearing on both Saturdays and Sundays — but more recently, Grant has pitched on Sundays, following Sam Dutton.
Grant and Evan Taylor haven't seen each other since Christmas, so it'll be a bittersweet reunion, especially when they have a family dinner.
“I’ve never actually faced my brother,” Grant said. “I played with him for years, but I think it will be cool to be in different dugouts, and hopefully we’re pitching at the same time.”
So far, Grant has compiled a 3.80 ERA in his 23⅔ innings, while Evan holds a 2.77 ERA through 13 innings, collecting 16 strikeouts and walking two.
Last weekend at Mississippi State, Grant allowed two earned runs off a home run by his cousin, Slate Alford, of Mississippi State. But he went on to work four innings, allowing five hits and striking out six. He has struck out 29 this year and walked seven.
“He’s definitely come a long way from telling his brother to shut up in the dugout as a freshman,” Evan said.