LSU senior Joe Burrow was one of 49 quarterbacks named Monday to the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.

The award is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback set to graduate with their class and is named in honor of the record-setting Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.

It's the third time this summer that Burrow has been named to a preseason watch list as he was previously chosen as a candidate for the Davey O'Brien and Maxwell awards.

Also making the Golden Arm Award watch list was former LSU quarterback Justin McMillan, who is now a senior at Tulane; UL-Monroe's Caleb Evans; and Louisiana Tech's J'Mar Smith.

LSU has had 12 players named to at least one watch list this summer.

Can't see video below? Click here.

LSU honors watch list

Here is a list of preseason watch lists that LSU players have been named to for the 2019 season:

Joe Burrow: Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Maxwell Award

K'Lavon Chaisson: Butkus Award

Lloyd Cushenberry: Rimington Award

Grant Delpit: Thorpe Award, Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy, Walter Camp Award

Michael Divinity: Butkus Award

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Maxwell Award, Hornung Award

Blake Ferguson: Wuerffel Award

Kristian Fulton: Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik Award

Justin Jefferson: Biletnikoff Award

Jacob Phillips: Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award

Patrick Queen: Butkus Award

Zach Von Rosenberg: Ray Guy Award