LSU senior Joe Burrow was one of 49 quarterbacks named Monday to the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.
The award is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback set to graduate with their class and is named in honor of the record-setting Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.
LSU is ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll, which was released Monday morning.
It's the third time this summer that Burrow has been named to a preseason watch list as he was previously chosen as a candidate for the Davey O'Brien and Maxwell awards.
Also making the Golden Arm Award watch list was former LSU quarterback Justin McMillan, who is now a senior at Tulane; UL-Monroe's Caleb Evans; and Louisiana Tech's J'Mar Smith.
LSU has had 12 players named to at least one watch list this summer.
LSU honors watch list
Here is a list of preseason watch lists that LSU players have been named to for the 2019 season:
Joe Burrow: Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Davey O'Brien Award, Maxwell Award
K'Lavon Chaisson: Butkus Award
Lloyd Cushenberry: Rimington Award
Grant Delpit: Thorpe Award, Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy, Walter Camp Award
Michael Divinity: Butkus Award
Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Maxwell Award, Hornung Award
Blake Ferguson: Wuerffel Award
Kristian Fulton: Nagurski Trophy, Bednarik Award
Justin Jefferson: Biletnikoff Award
Jacob Phillips: Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award
Patrick Queen: Butkus Award
Zach Von Rosenberg: Ray Guy Award