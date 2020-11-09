The LSU basketball team came in one spot outside The Associated Press' Top 25 preseason poll that was released Monday morning.

In the poll of 64 sportswriters and broadcasters, LSU, which went 21-10 a year ago and tied for second in the Southeastern Conference, picked up 146 points. That left Will Wade's team 14 points behind No. 25 Michigan.

LSU was among the teams receiving votes in the final 2020 poll last March, which was released days after the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tigers were ranked 22nd to begin last season and came in at No. 23 ahead of the 2019 season.

Only two SEC teams made the initial Top 25. Kentucky, the reigning league champion, was 10th and Tennessee was 12th.

Wade returns four of his top six scorers and top two rebounders for his fourth season, which begins Nov. 25 in a multi-team event in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Tigers' opponents for the 16-team event have yet to be determined.

LSU lost two starters in All-SEC shooting guard Skylar Mays and forward Emmitt Williams, but Wade has another talented group led by sophomore forward Trendon Watford and junior point guard Javonte Smart.

Karl Malone Award preseason watch list includes LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford LSU sophomore Trendon Watford was one of 20 players named Thursday to the preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award.

Also back is junior forward Darius Days, who, like Watford and Smart, entered his name in the NBA draft before deciding to return to school.

To that group, Wade added a solid recruiting class that was ranked sixth in the nation by 247 Sports. Topping the list is five-star shooting guard Cam Thomas, the nation's 25th-best prospect.

The class also included four-star forward Mwani Wilkerson and four-star guard Eric Gaines.

Gonzaga was voted as the nation's No. 1 team to start the season, but just barely.

LSU junior point guard Javonte Smart named to Bob Cousy Award watch list LSU's Javonte Smart was named Monday to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year award, the Naismith Memorial B…

Gonzaga picked up 28 first-place votes to Baylor's 24 and outpolled the Bears by just one point for the top spot 1,541-1,540.

Villanova (11) and Virginia (1) claimed the other first-place votes and were third and fourth, respectively.

The AP's first regular-season poll will be released on Monday, Nov. 30.

AP Preseason Top 25

(first-place votes in parentheses)

Rank Team Total points

1. Gonzaga (28) 1,541

2. Baylor (24) 1,540

3. Villanova (11) 1,501

4. Virginia (1) 1,364

5. Iowa 1,273

6. Kansas 1,221

7. Wisconsin 1,150

8. Illinois 1,105

9. Duke 1,073

10. Kentucky 1,038

11. Creighton 922

12. Tennessee 919

13. Michigan State 820

14. Texas Tech 790

15. West Virginia 651

16. North Carolina 465

17. Houston 438

18. Arizona State 402

19. Texas 380

20. Oregon 375

21. Florida State 351

22. UCLA 336

23. Ohio State 270

24. Rutgers 190

25. Michigan 160

Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 6, BYU 4, Loyola Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, Northern Iowa 1.