The Advocate breaks down the top six storylines for LSU this season

Since coming up one game shy of claiming a third national championship in nine seasons in 2011, LSU has found it difficult to duplicate the success the Tigers had in winning their first 13 games that year.

It seems as though the bitter loss to Alabama in the 2011 BCS title game has been hanging over the Tigers even though that disappointment was followed by six more winning seasons and bowl game appearances.

But thanks to a 9-4 campaign that included a stunning loss to Troy and ended with a shocking setback to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl — and included a change at offensive coordinator — questions abound heading into Ed Orgeron’s second full season as head coach.

Here are some of the biggest storylines going into the 2018 season:

1. HOT SEAT

Since LSU won “only” nine games a year ago, it has been fashionable for media to link Orgeron’s name to the stories examining possible coaching casualties for the upcoming season. The loss to Troy and last-seconds meltdown against Notre Dame helped stir the embers, which will certainly be fanned again with the Tigers’ first loss this season even though Orgeron is 15-6 since replacing Les Miles in 2016. A brutal schedule (more on that later) won’t help matters — unless Orgeron successfully navigates his team to another nine-win season.

2. QB CONUMDRUM

Former Purdue transfer Danny Etling helped steer LSU through some murky waters after Miles was ousted. He led the Tigers to a 16-7 two-year mark as a steady starter before going to the New England Patriots in the draft last April. But after his presumed heir-apparent, Myles Brennan, and two others didn’t bring clarity to the situation in the spring, Orgeron’s coaching staff successfully recruited Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow to compete with Brennan, Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse for the starting job. Finding the right one will be one of the keys to the season.

Can't see video below? Click here.

3. SPREAD OUT

Remember when Steve Ensminger was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016 and the LSU offense suddenly came to life en route to a 6-2 finish after Miles’ firing? Well, Ensminger is back in that role after a failed experiment with well-traveled offensive guru Matt Canada. Ensminger, a former LSU quarterback and longtime tight ends coach, has implemented the spread scheme using three-, four- and five-wide receiver sets, which should come in handy because the Tigers don’t have a marquee running back like Jeremy Hill, Leonard Fournette or Derrius Guice on the roster.

4. CORNERS NEEDED

While LSU figures to field another strong defensive unit under the direction of Dave Aranda, the Tigers must identify another starting cornerback to pair with third-team All-American Greedy Williams and find a nickelback after losing Donte Jackson and Kevin Toliver from last year’s team. It didn’t help when the Tigers couldn’t sign longtime commitment Patrick Surtain in February, but Jontre Kirklin, Kary Vincent, Stanford grad Terrence Alexander and freshman Kelvin Joseph will get a chance to make an impact either on the outside or in the slot.

5. THE SCHEDULE

LSU will play four teams that are ranked in the top 10 of the USA Today coaches preseason poll, with a fifth coming against a top-20 club. After going against Miami and Auburn in the first three weeks of the season, the Tigers face a daunting slate in October and early November. They play at Florida and then host Georgia, Mississippi State and Alabama with only an open date between the State and Alabama games to catch their breath. If that’s not enough, they play Arkansas and Texas A&M on the road in November.

6. FIFTH IS NO FUN

With that brutal schedule in front of them, not to mention the loss of a record-setting running back like Guice and an experienced quarterback like Etling, it’s pretty easy to see why the Tigers were picked in that spot at SEC media days last month. Las Vegas oddsmakers already had LSU winning no more than seven games, which means the Tigers will have to spring an upset or two along the way to continue their streak of 18 consecutive seasons with at least eight victories.