LSU linebacker Damone Clark and guard Ed Ingram have been invited to participate in the Senior Bowl, Feb. 5, 2022 in Mobile, Alabama.
Clark, who prepped at Southern Lab, was one of two players awarded the coveted No. 18 jersey for this season along with kicker Avery Atkins. A second-year starter, Clark leads the FBS with 11.4 tackles per game (125 total). Monday, he was named one of six finalists for the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker.
Ingram, from DeSoto, Texas, returned for his fifth season in 2021. He is a three-year starter for the Tigers.
LSU (5-6) wraps up the regular season at 6 p.m. Saturday against No. 14 Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.