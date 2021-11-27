There's increasing speculation that Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is in the mix to replace Ed Orgeron at LSU, and Oklahoma State took advantage of the opportunity to take a shot at their "Bedlam" rival.

During Saturday's Oklahoma-Oklahoma State game in Stillwater, the Garth Brooks song, "Callin' Baton Rouge," was played in Boone Pickens Stadium.

The song is played at every LSU home game and if Riley and his representatives are in contact with LSU athletic director Scott Woodward, the Oklahoma coach has probably had the 225 area code show up on his smart phone this week.

If you listen closely in the background -- Boone Pickens Stadium is blasting "Calling Baton Rouge".



Incredible troll move to pull out this early. pic.twitter.com/Ykv3JxaCrX — Tyler Wiederhoeft (@TDWiederhoeft) November 28, 2021

Woodward's track record shows that he likes to hire big-name coaches, and Riley would certainly fit that mold.

Riley, who is 38 years old, was 55-9 in five seasons at Oklahoma entering Saturday's game at Oklahoma State.