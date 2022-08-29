Matt House doesn’t bring his work home, but if one of his sons has a football question, he’ll take out a dry erase marker and draw plays on the windows.
It doesn’t matter if his voice is hoarse from preseason camp — or “allergies” his wife, Jessi, says he “somehow gets every year around this time” — House will make time to throw the ball in the front yard, or break down film.
“A lot of guys when they have time off, they like to play golf or they like to go do things and his time off has always been with his kids,” Jessi said. “I think that says a lot because he could come home and just be really tired and go to bed, but he has to be there for them as much as possible.”
For the new LSU defensive coordinator, whether it’s football or life, it’s all about the details.
Michigan State
As a Harrison High School center and linebacker, House’s senior varsity season was akin to a movie: going undefeated and playing in the Superior Dome, a four-hour trip from central Michigan to the upper peninsula.
It was far from the biggest stage he’d go to, but House thought his dream was to be like his high school football coach Dick Harris, who coached at the same high school for 35 years
“In my opinion, he was born to coach,” Harris said. “It was a dream he had and he followed it.”
House got a walk-on tryout at Michigan State because the defensive coordinator, Dean Pees, was recruiting his House's friend, Nick Ferguson. Ferguson ended up going to Central Michigan, but Pees said that House could be a student assistant for his undergraduate career.
From 1997-2001, House learned under a coaching regime led by Nick Saban.
But House was doing the work no one else wanted: stuffing binders, helping in the film room and running errands. As the years wore on, he was running routes and holding the chains. Every detail you could think of behind the scenes, he did it.
When he graduated, he started teaching and coaching football, basketball and track at Robinswood Middle School in Pine Hills, Florida, but it only took a year for him to realize he wanted to make football more of a career.
He went back to Michigan State as a graduate assistant, working with the secondary under head coach Bobby Williams. At one point, he was in the same office as now Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo. His favorite game was the 2001 "Clockgate", where on fourth-and-goal against Michigan, Spartans quarterback Jeff Smoker spiked the ball to spare one second on the clock, then threw a touchdown pass to running back T.J. Duckett as time expired.
“It was a game that everyone gave us no chance to win,” House said. “That was pretty special, but I loved the day-to-day things.”
The road to LSU
House went on to become a defensive assistant at North Carolina, where he met Jessi. The two had a short courtship — engaged within four months in 2004, and married by that November and she followed him three hours west to Gardner-Webb for his first position-coach job: defensive line.
He made seven more stops at both the collegiate (Buffalo, Pitt, Florida International, Kentucky) and NFL (Panthers, Rams, Chiefs) level before landing at LSU.
"He has a good understanding of all three levels," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said. "Being a linebacker coach for all those years, he's right in the middle of the defense and has a great understanding of the front end and the back end."
House's two eldest boys, Jackson and Jacob, were born in different cities in North Carolina, daughter, Avery, in St. Louis and youngest son, Trent, in Pittsburgh.
House doesn’t have a favorite stop. He’s made every place home, no matter how long the stay. He most recently comes from coaching linebackers with the Chiefs, where he learned how to make Kansas City-style pulled pork in the smoker and shared a Super Bowl win with his family in 2020.
Sitting 10 rows up in the end zone, Jessi watched Jackson run down to his dad and leap into his arms, each kid piling on after.
The NFL taught House how to identify and teach the intricacies of different positions to players who needed small fixes at the highest level. Stoops praised House's ability to know when to push his athletes harder, or approach with care. That's what made him effective at the collegiate level.
“He's not one of those guys that just yells all the time,” LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo said. “He's very detailed in his work and making sure we know what the assignment is. If we don't do it, he's gonna let us know after practice.”
After practice, House will leave the facility to watch his son, Jackson, play quarterback for Dunham High School, and for the parts he missed, Jessi has it all recorded, play-by-play on her phone, with which House will sit on the couch with Jackson to break down the film as the moonlight glows through the windows.
The perfect backdrop for him to draw up his next play.