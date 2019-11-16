OXFORD, Miss. — In LSU’s huge win over Alabama last Saturday, Joe Burrow became only the fourth quarterback in program history to throw for 3,000 yards in a season.

By the end of that game, Burrow had climbed into second place on LSU’s single-season list with 3,198 yards — just 149 yards behind Rohan Davey, who threw for 3,347 yards in 13 games in 2001.

It didn't take long for Burrow to jump Davey in Saturday night's game with Ole Miss in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Burrow surpassed Davey with 1:34 to play in the first quarter with a 18-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase. At that point, Burrow had 3,354 yards and counting.

Besides Burrow and Davey, the only other members of the 3,000-yard club are JaMacrus Russell with 3,129 in 2006 and Zach Mettenberger with 3,082 in 2013.

After setting the individual record, Burrow helped LSU establish a school record for single-season passing yards when he connected with Chase for a 22-yard gain on the first play of the next series.

That pushed LSU's season total at that point to 3,592 yards, breaking the old mark of 3,414 yards set by the 2001 Tigers.

Earlier in the contest, Burrow, playing in just his 23rd career game, moved up another spot on the school’s all-time passing list.

He entered the game in fifth place with 6,092 yards, and, with 77 yards on the Tigers' first possession passed Jamie Howard’s total of 6,158 yards — which he had from 1992-96.

After the record-breaking throw to Chase, Burrow had 6,248 yards with three quarters remaining.

PASSING YARDS, SEASON

(going into Saturday's game)

3,347 Rohan Davey 2001

3,198 Joe Burrow 2019

3,129 JaMarcus Russell 2006

3,082 Zach Mettenberger 2013

2,894 Joe Burrow 2018

2,825 Matt Mauck 2003

2,655 Tommy Hodson 1989

2,609 Zach Mettenberger 2012

2,542 Jeff Wickersham 1983

2,463 Danny Etling 2017

TEAM PASSING YARDS, SEASON

(going into Saturday's game)

1. 3,578 (238 comp.-411 atts.) 2001

2. 3,414 (222-289) 2019

3. 3,272 (245-268) 2006

4. 3,263 (205-326) 2013

5. 3,257 (255-401) 2003

