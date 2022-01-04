HOUSTON — There was a wide receiver playing quarterback. There were 44 available scholarship players. There were multiple analysts who coached position groups, and the future coach watched from a box while the remains of a former regime oversaw the final gasp of an exciting but tumultuous era.
Two years removed from the national championship, LSU experienced one of the most lopsided postseason games in school history Tuesday night. The Tigers lost 42-20 to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl, marking the most points ever allowed by LSU in a bowl game.
Led by running back Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (8-5) overpowered LSU from the beginning inside NRG Stadium. The Wildcats moved the ball at will against a depleted defense, and they had little trouble defending an offense with senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin at quarterback. LSU (6-7) finished with a losing record for the first time since 1999.
This LSU team had already become a shell of itself, gutted by COVID-19 absences, injuries, transfers and disciplinary issues, but the situation showed just how far the program has fallen since the national title.
At the end of a year in which LSU fired coach Ed Orgeron midway through the season, the Tigers had 38 available scholarship players, plus six who originally arrived as walk-ons. The only player left on defense who started the season opener was junior safety Jay Ward.
Interim coach Brad Davis tried to hold the remaining players together as the program transitioned to new coach Brian Kelly over the past month. He demanded accountability and expected professionalism when assistant coaches departed and three of LSU’s best players — linebacker Damone Clark, defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. and running back Tyrion Davis-Price — opted out.
But there wasn’t much to work with.
As Kelly assembled his first staff, most of the original assistants this season left, either for new jobs or because they hadn’t been retained. LSU elevated five analysts. Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones stayed through the bowl game. So did defensive line coach Andre Carter. The rest of the coaching staff was gone.
Players had already dropped off the roster over the course of the season, and even more were unavailable by the time the bowl game started. LSU’s only scholarship quarterback, freshman Garrett Nussmeier, didn’t play. The Tigers had three cornerbacks listed on the depth chart. They had two scholarship linebackers.
LSU tried to avoid the loss by using Kirklin, a former high school quarterback from Lutcher. Peetz called misdirections, zone reads, counters and short passes. Kirklin had moments of brilliance. He rushed for 61 yards. He threw three touchdowns, including a gorgeous 81-yard bomb to end the game. But the offense could never sustain momentum.
Kirklin once led Lutcher two back-to-back state championships. At LSU, he often sat near the middle of the depth chart. This season Kirklin started with an academic suspension, and he entered the game with four receptions, passed by the talented freshman receivers.
A senior who played his final game, Kirklin finished 7-of-11 passing for 138 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
On the other side, Kansas State went 10 for 14 on third and fourth down, preventing LSU’s defense from getting off the field in crucial situations. The Wildcats scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions. They punted once. At one point, Kansas State mounted a nine-minute, 18-play drive, setting a Texas Bowl record for the longest drive.
Vaughn rushed for 146 yards and scored four total touchdowns. Quarterback Skylar Thompson went 21 of 28 for 259 yards and three touchdowns. He picked through LSU’s depleted secondary to extend drives, and on third down in the second quarter, he bought time to fit a touchdown pass behind three LSU defensive backs.
When Kansas State took a timeout near the end of the fourth quarter to remove Thompson from the game, He waved to a cheering crowd as he walked off the field.
Kirklin’s final pass ended the game, this strange LSU season and put a bow on Orgeron’s five-year tenure. The Tigers won a New Year’s Six bowl game, captured a national championship and then dropped off the past two seasons. Now Kelly will take over.
Kelly watched the game from a box inside the stadium and at one point appeared on the ESPN broadcast. As he observed his team, Kelly acknowledged the importance of finishing LSU’s recruiting class to replenish the roster. And though he prefers to build through traditional methods, he said LSU has to use the transfer portal in the coming months.
Kelly understands what he has inherited. He also knows what he has to do.
"This football team won the national title in 2019, and for whatever reason, we’re going to have to get the standards back up to that level,” Kelly said. “That’s why I’m here — to get the standards back to where they were.”