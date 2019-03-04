LSU posted a season-high 197.900 in Friday’s win over Georgia but remained No. 4 in the country behind Florida, despite the Gators’ 197.225.
The reason is, at least partially, the NQS.
The National Qualifying Score average kicked in last week. Under NQS, a team’s top six scores are considered with at least three of them in away meets, the top score is removed and the next five scores are counted.
In other words, LSU’s season-high score will not count unless it’s bettered by another even higher score that won’t count. That said, by the entire season’s average LSU would be ranked No. 5 behind Utah (197.298 to 197.103).
LSU’s Sarah Finnegan slipped one spot to fourth in the all-around rankings with an NQS of 39.635. Finnegan, who had the nation’s first 10 on beam Friday against Georgia, is ranked fourth on floor, fifth on bars, tied for seventh on beam and tied for 15th on vault a spot behind teammate Kennedi Edney.
LSU’s Lexie Priessman, who Friday became one of four gymnasts nationally with a 10.0 on bars, is tied for 151st in event event.
The Tigers host No. 15 Oregon State at 7:10 p.m. Friday in their regular-season home finale. The meet will be shown online only on SECNetwork+.