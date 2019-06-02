Another NCAA super regional is coming to Baton Rouge.

Super normal? In a sense, yes.

Super surprising? After the way LSU’s luck has run most of this season, absolutely.

Super-sized anticipation? Considering the clash of two storied programs, LSU and Florida State, and that this is the last hurrah for retiring FSU coach Mike Martin, it could be off the charts.

Just a few weeks ago, when LSU was mired in a season-long five-game losing streak and staring down the barrel of a three-game sweep at Arkansas, who would have thought it would come to this?

Super regional on deck at LSU after Tigers down Southern Miss in action-packed regional LSU baseball beat Southern Miss 6-4 on Sunday night to win its regional. The Tigers will host a super regional next weekend.

But with a big assist from No. 4-national seed Georgia, which cratered against the Seminoles with 12-3 and 10-1 losses in its hosted regional in Athens, LSU is the home team with two wins separating the Tigers from a trip to the College World Series.

A super regional at LSU. A chance for the Tigers to roar once more. And a chance for Tiger fans to shake their fists, bellow into the night and tell an opposing team, “You’re in our house now, mister. And you’re in big trouble.”

This regional win even came via a super comeback by the Tigers. Well, a medium-sized comeback at least. USM, which rallied from eight down to beat Arizona State 13-12 Sunday afternoon, rallied again from 3-0 down for a 4-3 lead in the fifth before LSU stitched together four straight hits in the seventh from Antoine Duplantis, Daniel Cabrera, Zach Watson and Saul Garza to volley back in front 6-4. Trent Vietmeier and Devin Fontentot kept the comeback-minded Golden Eagles off the board to preserve the clincher.

Can't see video below? Click here.

On paper, the chance to host a No. 3 seed from another regional would look like a highly desirable situation. And it is, easily trumping the alternative of having to play a top-eight national seed on the road.

But the Seminoles, whom it looked like the selection committee granted favored nation status to because of Martin’s retirement, looked nothing like a No. 3 seed in the Athens regional. The Seminoles, who came in with a No. 50 RPI, stormed through Georgia like a certain former LSU commandant (A Gen. William T. Sherman of some repute), scoring double-digit runs in all three games.

You can debate whether FSU deserved to get an at-large NCAA bid in the first place, but you can’t deny the Seminoles are one hot tamale right now.

On the home team front, this is starting to look something like the LSU team that everyone judged on paper in the preseason to be the No. 1- or 2-ranked team in the country. Pitching has been as healthy as it’s been all season, and the timely hitting with the rise of players like Garza and Broussard is keeping LSU in every game.

And since that five-game losing streak, the Tigers are a robust 10-3.

It’s the 17th super regional for the Seminoles, most of any program since the current NCAA tournament format was established in 1999. For LSU this is its 14th super regional, which ties Cal State Fullerton for the second most.

Amazingly, it will be the first super regional the Tigers and Seminoles play against each other. LSU beat FSU twice in the 2017 College World Series en route to the final.

Now, they meet to go back to the CWS.

Super amazing, isn’t it?

Normally for LSU, it wouldn’t be. But this season, with the injury-ravaged pitching and at times anemic hitting finally coming to form, it certainly is.