Looking to grab a seat in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center when No. 1 Tennessee travels to Baton Rouge to take on No. 19 LSU on Feb. 23?

If you're a student, you'll need to act quickly to get tickets. Everyone else should prepare to pay well over face value for an LSU men's basketball game.

LSU's ticket office announced Wednesday that students have to reserve their spot in the PMAC's student section if they want to catch the highly-anticipated matchup between the red-hot Tigers and the top-ranked Volunteers.

Students can make reservations at lsusports.net/studenttickets. Cutoff for reservations will be 5 p.m. Tuesday. If demand is higher than the number of student seats available, LSU's student priority point system will be used to award tickets.

Can't see tweet below? Click here.

What a time to be alive.#LSU students must reserve their spots for the Tigers’ basketball game against No. 1 Tennessee. Deadline is Feb. 19. pic.twitter.com/VbQS1cembW — Kennedi Landry (@landryyy14) February 13, 2019

For non-students, the secondary ticket market is your only shot of catching the big game live. Tickets through LSUtix.net have been sold out for quite some time.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, tickets on StubHub, which LSU advertises as its official resell market, and SeatGeek range from $70-$930, depending on where you'd like to sit.

+5 LSU stuns Kentucky at Rupp Arena; Will Wade: 'It shows that we’ve got the right stuff' LEXINGTON, Ky. — One of the things Will Wade likes about his LSU basketball team is its ability to hang in and keep playing when things aren’t…

Can't see video below? Click here.