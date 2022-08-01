LSU senior golfer Ingrid Lindblad made it through qualifying Monday to earn a place in the field for the AIG Women's Open, which begins Thursday at Muirfield golf links in Gullane, Scotland. It will be her third appearance in the major championship.
Lindblad qualified at North Berwick Golf Club in Scotland, one of 63 golfers there vying for 12 spots. The world's No. 2-ranked women's amateur made it through easily with a bogey-free 6-under par 66.
“It helps when you don’t miss a putt from under 12 feet," Lindblad said. "The putter was good to me."
The two-time SEC Player of the Year and a three-time first-team All-American, Lindblad was the low amateur at this year's U.S. Women's Open, tying for 11th.