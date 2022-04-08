The LSU men’s basketball has plucked another player from the NCAA transfer portal.
Cam Hayes, a rising junior point guard from North Carolina State, announced Friday night on his Instagram that he committed to play for the Tigers and new coach Matt McMahon.
Hayes played in 32 games and started 13 as a sophomore last season for the Wolfpack. The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 7.0 points and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.
Hayes is a native of Greensboro, North Carolina. In high school, 247Sports rated him a four-star prospect, the 68th-best player nationally and third-best in North Carolina.
After losing every LSU scholarship player to the transfer portal, McMahon landed two other transfer guards, both from Murray State: Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal.
Kendal Coleman, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound post player from Northwestern State, also announced he will transfer to LSU. And Corneilous Williams, a 6-foot-10 ex-Murray State commitment, announced he too will enroll at LSU in the fall.