COLUMBIA, Mo. — When he finally reached his postgame interview session Saturday night, LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade wasn’t about to lie.
For a few seconds, Wade had to search for the words while attempting to explain what he had just witnessed on the floor in Mizzou Arena.
With its eight-game winning streak in serious jeopardy, LSU used a furious 15-1 run in the final 2:08 to force overtime, then outplayed Missouri in the extra session to pull out an improbable 86-80 road victory.
“Well, that was a crazy game,” Wade said. “I’ve never been a part of anything like that.”
Struggling on offense for most of the second half, No. 25 LSU found its rhythm at just the right time even though a Missouri meltdown was the last thing on the minds of Wade’s players while they tried to chip away at the huge deficit.
Down 70-56, Skylar Mays provided the spark when he scored nine consecutive points in a 27-second stretch — sandwiching a pair of 3-point baskets around a three-point play.
Then, after Missouri’s Jordan Geist hit one of two free throws, Tremont Waters buried a 3-pointer, Naz Reid dropped in a couple of free throws to cut it to one with 36 seconds left and Emmitt Williams made the back end of a two-shot free-throw opportunity with 2 seconds to play to give LSU another chance.
“It was just one of those rallies,” Wade said in disbelief. “I have never really been a part of anything like that. I think it was a 15-1 run and Skylar went on a 9-0 run by himself.
“We were very, very fortunate. I don’t know how else to put it.”
Fortunate because LSU (16-3, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) struggled so badly in the second half. It was just 4 of 18 from the field in the first 15½ minutes of the second half as Missouri (10-8, 1-5) seemingly pulled away.
But LSU was 6 of 13 down the stretch to give itself a sliver of a chance.
“They were up big, so we knew we had to get more possessions into the game,” Mays said after scoring a career-high 24 points. “We just started to rum and jump a little bit and I was able to get more open.
“They were kind of settled in there with their defense, and it was hard to get open looks,” he said. “They’re a great defensive team, but once we got it moving at a faster pace I was able to get open and get open looks.”
Reid and Ja'vonte Smart, who drilled two big 3-point shots in the overtime session that LSU won 15-9, scored 14 points each and Waters finished with 13 points and a game-high nine assists.
“I just fed off Skylar,” Smart said of his big shots in overtime. “I was telling coach (Wade) and them that we just had to find Skylar. Then, I just felt when I made that first one, I felt I could go for another one. Then, it just went in, too.”
Missouri, which was without one of its best players in guard Mark Smith because of a sprained ankle, got 25 points and 11 rebounds from Jordan Geist, while Jeremiah Tilmon had 15 points and Javon Pickett 13.
With its ninth win in a row and 11th victory in 12 games, LSU moved into a first-place tie with No. 1 Tennessee in the league standings. The Volunteers didn’t have a conference game Saturday because they participated in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
But being in a first-place tie in the conference was the last thing Wade was thinking about.
“That happens one out of 500 times, and that may even be generous,” he said with a smile. “I don’t know, but that’s not something that happens.
“It’s like I told our team: We’re out of mulligans after this. We don’t have any deposits that we’ve put in the bank through our hard work and what we do. We used them all here today.”