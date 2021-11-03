With its regular-season opener against UL-Monroe less than a week away, the LSU basketball team seems to regaining its health.
With one big exception, Tigers coach Will Wade said Wednesday that most of the players who missed time during preseason practice should be ready for Tuesday’s 7 p.m. matchup with UL-Monroe in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Forward Darius Days, guard Xavier Pinson and center Efton Reid should be ready to play, Wade said, after they missed an Oct. 23 charity exhibition game against Nicholls State with assorted nicks and bruises.
Also, forward Shareef O’Neal and guard Justice Williams have been working their way back from lower leg injuries.
Both have been working out on treadmills, but Wade said O’Neal won’t return to full practice until later this week or early next week. Williams, a late signee tis summer, is expected to redshirt, which was the plan when he joined the program after reclassifying from the 2022 recruiting class.
Wade said Illinois transfer Adam Miller, a guard who was being counted on heavily, had surgery Tuesday on a torn right ACL he suffered in practice on Oct. 19.
Wade said the operation went well for Miller, who is facing a lengthy six- to nine-month rehab.