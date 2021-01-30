LSU has landed a commitment from Louisiana's top recruit of the 2022 class in Neville High offensive tackle Will Campbell.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound four-star prospect is the nation's No. 5 ranked tackle, according to 247Sports, and Campbell made his official announcement Saturday evening on his personal Instagram page.
"This seems like a dream," Campbell said in the video.
LSU now has eight commitments in its 2022 class, which ranks second in the Southeastern Conference and fourth nationally.
Campbell is the second offensive lineman to commit to LSU's recruiting class, joining four-star Alabama prospect Lucas Taylor, the nation's No. 8 ranked offensive guard.
Campbell narrowed his choices to LSU, Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee and TCU before eventually picking the Tigers.