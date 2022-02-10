If ever there was a time that Kiya Johnson’s troubled left Achilles’ tendon was going to tap out, this was the moment.

The moment Saturday when she completed perfection in her first floor routine of this carefully managed 2022 gymnastics season. The moment the music she performs to ended, replaced by the roar of 13,569 screaming LSU fans coming to their feet. The moment she pounded her feet on the mat in sheer delight, and her teammates, every one of them knowing full well the pain and sacrifice she has gone through, mobbing her with affectionate joy.

Johnson’s Achilles' would give her some misery the next day for sure. And the next. But right then and there, it didn’t have the guts to ruin that moment. That score. Ten-point-oh.

And why? Because Johnson, who already lived through a shredded right Achilles’ going into her freshman year of high school, has more guts than any balky tendon of hers might have.

“I felt pain” during my routine, Johnson said. “But that wasn’t my main focus because I was having so much fun and wanting to do well for the team.”

That Johnson is one of the nation’s best floor performers is a given. She was ranked No. 1 nationally in 2021 on floor and won the floor title at the 2021 Southeastern Conference championship meet, which given the competition is but a short step below winning on the NCAA level.

But considering that her performance to put the cherry on top of a brilliant 197.975-197.750 win over Auburn was her first time competing on floor since April’s NCAA Championships made her display even more impressive.

“She’s amazing,” coach Jay Clark said. “She can do that. Her timing doesn’t go away. She’s incredible that way. She’ll be fine if her Achilles’ allows her to.”

If her Achilles’ allows her to. The plan was to keep Johnson out of the floor rotation until the Auburn meet, keep her going Friday at Florida (5 p.m., SEC Network) and, Clark’s staff hopes, for next Friday’s home meet against Alabama. These three straight meets likely will determine LSU’s chances of challenging for the SEC regular-season championship, and the Tigers need to bring all their best gymnasts to bear.

That includes having Johnson, along with sophomore Haleigh Bryant, competing as all-arounders for No. 5-ranked LSU (3-0, 2-0 SEC) against No. 4 Florida (7-0, 4-0) and No. 8 Alabama.

Johnson recovered enough from the Auburn meet to be on floor against the Gators. But Bama?

“Hopefully,” she said. “If everything holds up.” After that, she may get shut down on floor again for much of the remainder of the regular season to be ready for SEC and NCAA competition.

Florida is where Johnson’s Achilles’ troubles started during warmups for a meet there two years ago.

“I was doing a vault run,” she said. “I wasn’t even running that fast. I don’t remember the exact feeling, but I remember it hurting and it just got worse. It kind of lingered.”

That was Jan. 24, 2020. A month later, the pandemic shut down LSU’s season as it did college sports everywhere else, which at least gave Johnson a chance to rest the injury.

Problem is, no amount of rest has allowed her Achilles’ to return to its pre-injury state. So, it turned Johnson into a part-time competitor on floor last season.

When she could do floor, she was brilliant, posting three perfect 10s in 2021 including one in the SEC championship meet. But she was also held out of five regular-season meets on floor.

“When I’m not doing gymnastics it feels fine,” Johnson said. “But that first punch (against the floor) or that run down the runway brings it back.”

Experience has to compensate. Though a couple of weeks shy of her 20th birthday, Johnson has been doing gymnastics for a long time. She was already established when first-year LSU volunteer coach Courtney McCool Griffeth worked with her eight years ago at Texas Dreams Gymnastics club in Dallas. When Griffeth worked with Johnson again she saw how a now mature young woman allows her experience to help fill in the gaps that relentless training can no longer occupy.

“She has great experience and leadership in how she conducts herself and how she handles her business with training and recovery and school,” McCool Griffeth said. “The way she does one thing is the way she does everything. She’s just a great example in and out.”

Griffeth, a 2004 U.S. Olympian and NCAA champion at Georgia, handles floor choreography for LSU. While she helped Johnson pick out new floor music for this season, she didn’t try to do much to change her as a floor performer.

“She has great air awareness,” Griffeth said. “Great awareness of angles and dynamics through her tumbling. If you watch, she basically jogs into her passes. She uses her technique and is so honed-in on knowing her body, her mind, what she needs and what she doesn’t. I think that’s a huge edge she has.

“She’s such a happy athlete, too. She’s such a happy person. Her work ethic is incredible. She just makes everyone better around her. She has a lot of fun in what she does. She knows when she likes it, she knows when she doesn’t. It’s just a small adjustment and she’ll go back and respond.”

Small adjustments and large, Johnson has responded to injury to remain at the top of the college gymnastics world.

The gymnastics she does aren't the challenge. The challenge is staying well enough to compete when LSU needs her most.

SEC standings

Team SEC Pct. Overall Pct. Season High

Florida 4-0 1.000 7-0 1.000 198.250

LSU 2-0 1.000 3-0 1.000 197.975

Auburn 2-1 .667 5-1 .833 197.750

Kentucky 2-1 .667 5-1 .833 197.450

Alabama 1-2 .333 3-3 .500 197.875

Missouri 0-2 .000 5-2 .714 197.650

Arkansas 0-2 .000 2-2 .500 197.200

Georgia 0-3 .000 2-4 .333 196.125

Last week’s results

Saturday’s results

LSU 197.975, Auburn 197.750

Friday’s results

Florida 197.775, Missouri 197.650

Alabama 197.875, North Carolina 195.325, Western Carolina 194.875

Kentucky 197.450, Georgia 196.125, Illinois 195.650, Central Michigan 195.550

Sunday's results

Arkansas 197.050, Southeast Missouri 194.150

Friday’s schedule

LSU at Florida, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

Georgia at Alabama, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Kentucky at Auburn, 7 p.m. (SECNetwork+)

Missouri at Auburn, 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

All times CST