misourilsu.020519 029.jpg
Buy Now

LSU’s Ayana Mitchell (5) fights for an offensive rebound with Missouri’s Amber Smith (23) at the LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Feb. 4, 2019. Mitchell and Smith have been invited to the U.S. Pan American Games team trials later this month.

 ADVOCATE PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell was named a first-team All-Southeastern preseason pick for the upcoming season, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Her selection wasn't a surprise considering Mitchell was a first-team all-conference pick at the end of last season when the Conyers, Georgia, native averaged a double-double with 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds a game.

Mitchell, a two-time team captain, was third in the SEC in rebounding and second in field-goal accuracy, hitting 56.3 percent from the floor as the Lady Tigers went 16-13 overall and 7-9 in league play.

The LSU women were picked to finish eighth in the SEC title chase by a panel of reporters who cover the league on a regular basis, along with national media members.

South Carolina, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee and Auburn finished ahead of LSU in the preseason poll.

Coach Nikki Fargas, however, returns her top three scorers and a total of nine of her top 10 scorers from a year ago.

Fargas also has Khayla Pointer, a junior who was chosen to the All-Louisiana team after she ranked second on the team at 12.5 points and had 4.5 assists a game as one of the SEC's top playmakers.

Mitchell and Pointer will join Fargas in representing LSU at SEC Basketball Tipoff '20, the conference's media day for women, on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama. The men's media day will be held Wednesday.

SEC Women's Basketball

Media preseason poll

1. South Carolina

2. Texas A&M

3. Mississippi State

4. Kentucky

5. Arkansas

6. Tennessee

7. Auburn

8. LSU

9. Missouri

10. Georgia

11. Alabama

12. Florida

13. Ole Miss

14. Vanderbilt

First Team All-SEC

(ties were not broken)

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt

SEC Player of the Year

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Email Sheldon Mickles at smickles@theadvocate.com

View comments