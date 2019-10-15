LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell was named a first-team All-Southeastern preseason pick for the upcoming season, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.
Her selection wasn't a surprise considering Mitchell was a first-team all-conference pick at the end of last season when the Conyers, Georgia, native averaged a double-double with 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds a game.
Mitchell, a two-time team captain, was third in the SEC in rebounding and second in field-goal accuracy, hitting 56.3 percent from the floor as the Lady Tigers went 16-13 overall and 7-9 in league play.
The LSU women were picked to finish eighth in the SEC title chase by a panel of reporters who cover the league on a regular basis, along with national media members.
South Carolina, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee and Auburn finished ahead of LSU in the preseason poll.
Coach Nikki Fargas, however, returns her top three scorers and a total of nine of her top 10 scorers from a year ago.
Fargas also has Khayla Pointer, a junior who was chosen to the All-Louisiana team after she ranked second on the team at 12.5 points and had 4.5 assists a game as one of the SEC's top playmakers.
Mitchell and Pointer will join Fargas in representing LSU at SEC Basketball Tipoff '20, the conference's media day for women, on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama. The men's media day will be held Wednesday.
SEC Women's Basketball
Media preseason poll
1. South Carolina
2. Texas A&M
3. Mississippi State
4. Kentucky
5. Arkansas
6. Tennessee
7. Auburn
8. LSU
9. Missouri
10. Georgia
11. Alabama
12. Florida
13. Ole Miss
14. Vanderbilt
First Team All-SEC
(ties were not broken)
Ayana Mitchell, LSU
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M
Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt
SEC Player of the Year
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M