LSU golfer Garrett Barber shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to win medalist honors in the U.S. Open Local Qualifier at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette.
Barber earned a spot in the 36-hole Final Stage qualifying along with the next three finishers from Thursday's first stage conducted by the Louisiana Golf Association.
Charlie Flynn of Alexandria; Peter Hinnant of Raleigh, North Carolina; and former LSU golfer Brandon Pierce of Covington tied for second at 4-under 68 and advanced to the next Final Stage with Barber.
Flynn and Hinnant are teammates on the UL golf team.
Qualifiers from the Final Stage will advance to the 121st U.S. Open Championship, which will be played June 17-20 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.
Barber, who is currently 149th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, posted seven birdies on a bogey-free round. He birdied all four par 5s in shooting a 32 on the front nine and 33 on the back side.
Michael Smith of Lafayette is the first alternate and Blake Caldwell of Ponchatoula is the second alternate. They won a playoff with Joel Myrick of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for the two alternate spots.
All three players shot a 3-under 69 in regulation.