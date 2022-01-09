1. Make Young feel old

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis called Alabama quarterback Bryce Young “the gingerbread man” because he can run, run as fast as he can (read: he’s elusive). But Young didn’t have to be elusive in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia. A team which averaged 3.2 sacks per game this season sacked him zero times. The Bulldogs simply must get pressure on Young and get him off schedule. Otherwise, his pressure will crack Georgia’s secondary again.

2. The Anderson Tapes

One hopes Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett didn’t spend too much time reviewing film of Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. For a quarterback, that would play like a horror movie. The All-American has 17½ sacks this season and will be drawing a bead on Bennett, who was sacked three times in the SEC Championship Game. If Georgia can roll Bennett away from pressure and use short passes, it can exploit a somewhat vulnerable Alabama secondary.

3. Gods or mortals?

This matchup may be determined by which Alabama team shows up. Will it be the team that crushed Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game and suffocated Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl? Or will it be the Crimson Tide team that looked mighty gettable in losing to Texas A&M and could-have-gone-either-way wins over LSU, Florida, Arkansas and Auburn? Alabama typically rises to these occasions, but there’s ample evidence it might not this time.

4. And the winner is …

Most of the trends point Georgia’s way. It is incredibly difficult to beat a quality team twice in one season. And the revenge-minded Bulldogs are the better team on balance. But this is Alabama we’re talking about. Despite a string of close calls and no margin for error after a loss to the Aggies, Bama is here again. With the best quarterback running the show, the Crimson Tide extends Georgia’s misery … Alabama, 27-20.