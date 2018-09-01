If things had gone according to plan, Gerald Willis would be playing every one of his games on Sunday, not just this one.
And the New Orleans native would be playing every game in an NFL venue, not just the University of Miami's season opener on Sunday against LSU at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Things haven't gone according to plan though.
Not yet anyway.
But the senior defensive tackle seems to be on his way, finally ready to live up to all the potential packed in his massive 6-foot 4, 300-pound frame.
"It’s like he’s a new guy,” Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz told the Miami Herald in April. “He has really changed. He’s an outstanding young man. He’s done everything we’ve asked."
Willis makes his first collegiate start against LSU on Sunday in what has been a more-downs-than-ups college career that began in Gainesville, Florida, and ended up in South Beach.
But Willis is focusing on the ups now.
He's always played like a man among boys on the field.
Now, he's all about being a man off the field, too.
"I needed to grow up," Willis said to The Associated Press this week.
His first start comes five years after his senior season at Edna Karr in 2013 when he was named Defensive Player of the Year on The New Orleans Advocate's All-Metro team. "G" was was part of a star-studded class of recruits in New Orleans so good that you didn't even need a last name when talking about them: Leonard, Speedy and Malachi.
Making his first start even more special is that it comes against LSU.
"The script couldn't have been written any better," said his father, Gerald Willis Jr. "He definitely grew up. It took him a little while. But once he figured it out, he figured it out."
There was a time when many thought Willis would stay close to home and wear the purple and gold instead of play against it.
Instead, he opted for Florida, becoming the second member of his household to head out of state.
Two years earlier, his older brother, future New York Giants star Landon Collins, chose Alabama over LSU, much to the dismay of their mom. April Justin's disappointment went viral on the internet when Collins chose the Tide, and her disappointment was just as obvious two years later for her other son.
"LSU's still No. 1," Justin said on the national broadcast after his announcement during the Under Armour Game.
And to this day, perhaps it still is, even to the son.
"At the end of the day, LSU was his love," his dad said. "But he wanted to get out the state and do other things, trying to follow his brother's footsteps because his brother was successful. But his heart is still Louisiana."
It'll be Willis' second time playing against LSU. He played briefly as a freshman in Florida's 30-27 loss in Gainesville but didn't record a tackle.
He's recorded just 33 tackles since leaving Karr: 14 at Florida and 19 at Miami. His off-the-field troubles have received more attention than what he's done on the field in his two seasons of college ball.
He was dismissed from Florida after his freshman year, a season in which lowlights included an altercation with a teammate and another where Willis, standing on the sideline, shoved Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston on a play.
Because of transfer rules, he had to sit out his first year at Miami. He played in 2016 and then sat out last season for personal reasons.
That's when things began to click.
"He realized it could be taken away from you just like that, and it was an eye-opener," his dad said. "We had to sit down and evaluate some things. If football is what you want to do, let's do it. If not, let's focus on something else. He had to reinvent himself. He got his stuff together in the classroom. He started being with the family. He started going to church. Sometimes you have to fall a few times before you figure it out and I think he really figured it out now."
Now, he seems to be on the right track.
If he lives up to expectations this season, he could join his brother, a two-time Pro Bowl safety with the Giants, in the NFL.
Willis is ranked as high as No. 15 (by drafttek.com) among defensive tackles for the 2019 NFL draft.
Off the field, he appears headed in the right direction, too.
He won Miami's Defensive Leadership Award in the spring and is on track to graduate.
“I’m a better person, and I’m starting to become a better player," Willis said.