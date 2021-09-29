The first recruiting class under new baseball coach Jay Johnson finished No. 6 in the nation, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
The Tigers have now finished in the top 10 of at least one recruiting ranking 14 times over the past 15 years.
Seven Southeastern Conference teams, including LSU, landed in the top 10 of Collegiate Baseball's rankings. The outlet considered players who reached campus — not those who committed but signed with a major league franchise.
Johnson took over the class this summer when LSU hired him after the retirement of coach Paul Mainieri.
LSU baseball released its 2022 schedule Wednesday afternoon.
LSU lost four highly rated recruits to the MLB draft, a regular occurrence in baseball, and Johnson added multiple players through the transfer portal, including first team freshman All-American infielder Jacob Berry.
LSU begins fall practice Oct. 8. The Tigers will play two exhibition games this fall.
Collegiate Baseball's full Top 25
1. UCLA
2. Florida
3. Vanderbilt
4. Arkansas
5. Oklahoma State
6. LSU
7. Tennessee
8. Mississippi State
9. Louisville
10. Alabama
11. Texas A&M
12. Miami (Fla.)
13. Florida State
14. Virginia
15. Clemson
16. Texas Christian
17. South Carolina
18. Georgia Tech
19. Texas Tech
20. North Carolina
21. Texas
22. North Carolina State
23. Southern California
24. Oregon
25. Auburn