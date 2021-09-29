The first recruiting class under new baseball coach Jay Johnson finished No. 6 in the nation, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

The Tigers have now finished in the top 10 of at least one recruiting ranking 14 times over the past 15 years.

Seven Southeastern Conference teams, including LSU, landed in the top 10 of Collegiate Baseball's rankings. The outlet considered players who reached campus — not those who committed but signed with a major league franchise.

Johnson took over the class this summer when LSU hired him after the retirement of coach Paul Mainieri.

LSU lost four highly rated recruits to the MLB draft, a regular occurrence in baseball, and Johnson added multiple players through the transfer portal, including first team freshman All-American infielder Jacob Berry.

LSU begins fall practice Oct. 8. The Tigers will play two exhibition games this fall.

Collegiate Baseball's full Top 25

1. UCLA

2. Florida

3. Vanderbilt

4. Arkansas

5. Oklahoma State

6. LSU

7. Tennessee

8. Mississippi State

9. Louisville

10. Alabama

11. Texas A&M

12. Miami (Fla.)

13. Florida State

14. Virginia

15. Clemson

16. Texas Christian

17. South Carolina

18. Georgia Tech

19. Texas Tech

20. North Carolina

21. Texas

22. North Carolina State

23. Southern California

24. Oregon

25. Auburn