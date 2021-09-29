BR.lsujohnson.062921 0413 bf.jpg

New LSU coach Jay Johnson answers questions after being introduced as LSU's new baseball coach at Alex Box Stadium Monday June 28, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Fans were invited to watch a live stream of Johnson's press conference on the video board inside the stadium and remain after for an on-field Q&A following his remarks to media.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The first recruiting class under new baseball coach Jay Johnson finished No. 6 in the nation, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

The Tigers have now finished in the top 10 of at least one recruiting ranking 14 times over the past 15 years.

Seven Southeastern Conference teams, including LSU, landed in the top 10 of Collegiate Baseball's rankings. The outlet considered players who reached campus — not those who committed but signed with a major league franchise.

Johnson took over the class this summer when LSU hired him after the retirement of coach Paul Mainieri.

LSU lost four highly rated recruits to the MLB draft, a regular occurrence in baseball, and Johnson added multiple players through the transfer portal, including first team freshman All-American infielder Jacob Berry.

LSU begins fall practice Oct. 8. The Tigers will play two exhibition games this fall.

Collegiate Baseball's full Top 25

1. UCLA

2. Florida

3. Vanderbilt

4. Arkansas

5. Oklahoma State

6. LSU

7. Tennessee

8. Mississippi State

9. Louisville

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

10. Alabama

11. Texas A&M

12. Miami (Fla.)

13. Florida State

14. Virginia

15. Clemson

16. Texas Christian

17. South Carolina

18. Georgia Tech

19. Texas Tech

20. North Carolina

21. Texas

22. North Carolina State

23. Southern California

24. Oregon

25. Auburn

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments