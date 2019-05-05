A highly explosive and record-setting offensive season for LSU ended with a whimper on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at Tiger Park.
The remaining promise of the showdown series with first-place Alabama was finally snuffed out in a 5-1 loss giving the Crimson Tide the sweep, the first against LSU this season.
No. 4 Alabama (50-6, 18-6 Southeastern Conference) clinched the SEC title the day before, but for the third straight game LSU could muster little from an offense that leads the SEC in batting average among other offensive categories. LSU continued in the doldrums one player called a “funk.”
No. 9 LSU (40-15, 14-10) scored four runs in three games, continuing a downward trend in which they scored seven runs last weekend and nine the weekend before that.
“We’re frustrated, searching,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “We’ve been in better spots for sure. We’ve got to spend the next few days trying to figure out how to get that back.”
The sweep didn’t knock LSU out of the top four in SEC tournament seeding. LSU will get the No. 3 seed and a bye from Wednesday’s play at the host site Texas A&M, giving Torina and her staff an extra day to come up with some answers. The Tigers will play the winner of Florida and South Carolina at 11 a.m. Thursday in the tournament quarterfinals.
“It gives us an extra day of practice, an extra day to figure some things out,” she said. “We’ll used as much time as possible to get ourselves in the right spot.”
For the second consecutive game, LSU equaled Alabama’s hit total (five) but couldn’t turn them into runs. The Tide scored all of its runs on four hits in the fourth inning off starter Shelbi Sunseri. LSU bunched four of its five hits in the bottom of the inning but got only one run, on Sunseri’s 16th home run.
LSU was 2 for 16 with runners on base and 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position Sunday. For the weekend, LSU was 5 for 38 (.131) with runners on and 4 for 23 (.173) with RISP. LSU’s two most productive offensive players, Aliyah Andrews and Amanda Sanchez were a combined 3 for 18.
“We’ve been in a little funk,” said Sanchez, the team’s leading hitter whose average has fallen to .394 from a high of .470. “I’m not sure what it is, but we’ll work our way out of it.
“I’m not worried about it. It’s just going to take one game, one moment to get us right back where we were. We’ll keep that in our minds. You just have to flush it. Nothing will come from holding onto it.”
Sunseri, the starter and loser in the series opener, came out strong by retiring nine of the first 10 hitters. But Kaylee Tow led off the fourth inning with her eighth homer, and things unraveled after that.
Sunseri walked Bailey Hemphill and Skylar Wallace around a bunt single by Claire Jenkins. One run scored on a wild pitch, and Merris Schroder singled to score two more. Taylor Clark, Sunseri's final batter, finished the rally with a run-scoring single.
LSU’s response was emblematic of the weekend. Sunseri led off with her homer over the center-field fence. Soft singles by Amanda Doyle, Michaela Schlattman and Amber Serrett loaded the bases with one out. But Andrews struck out and Savannah Stewart bounced out to pitcher Krystal Goodman, who allowed only one baserunner in the final three innings.
“It didn’t go as planned, without question,” Torina said. “But we’re 0-0; that’s the message. It’s done, it’s over. Finals are over, a lot of the challenging things are done outside of softball.
“We’ve got to figure out how to get our swag back, our confidence back, our big swings back, get ourselves back to where we were.”