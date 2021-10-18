The list of football coaches who faced questions Monday about LSU's job opening included Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, a coach who has deep ties with the Tigers.

Fisher had a successful run as the offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000-06 under Nick Saban and Les Miles.

He has long since been speculated as a future LSU head coach, but it hasn't panned out up to this point. He instead followed Bobby Bowden at Florida State before being hired away by Texas A&M after the 2017 season.

On Monday, Fisher was asked if he'd consider the LSU job with Ed Orgeron stepping down after the 2021 season.

"I love being here," Fisher said during a Monday press conference. "This is the job I want. I have a great contract. I have an unbelievable chancellor, an unbelievable president, an unbelievable AD. We're recruiting great players. I really believe we're in the process of building something great. I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract.

"I love everything about this place."

Jimbo Fisher saying he is not interested in LSU job: pic.twitter.com/9QPOLcTeTP — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) October 18, 2021

Fisher wasn't short in his answer. While he said there's nothing going on behind the scenes with LSU, he did offer some praise for the Tigers' program.

"There's nothing going on there, nothing happening there," Fisher said. "I coached there and it was a great place, we won national championships. It's a wonderful place. I love being at A&M and I plan on being here and fulfilling my contract."

Speculation tying Fisher to LSU makes sense considering LSU athletic director Scott Woodward was Fisher's boss at A&M. Fisher's contract will pay him $9 million a year starting in 2022.