LSU infielder Collier Cranford fields a ground ball against Eastern kentucky, on Saturday, at Alex Box Stadium.

 PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

After splitting its four games last week, LSU dropped out of the top-15 in all of the college baseball rankings.

The Tigers beat Louisiana Tech before traveling to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. The Tigers beat Texas, but they lost their final two games.

Here are the latest polls. LSU’s previous ranking is in parentheses.

— Baseball America: 20 (14)

— D1 Baseball: 21 (11)

— Perfect Game: Unranked (22)

— Collegiate Baseball: 22 (19)

LSU (7-5) has five games scheduled this week, all inside Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers host Southeastern Louisiana and Grambling before playing a series against UMass Lowell this weekend.

