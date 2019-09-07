LSU Texas Lee Corso Matthew Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey picked Texas, and Lee Corso picked LSU on ESPN's College GameDay.

Lee Corso is riding with the LSU Tigers.

Matthew McConaughey is taking his Texas Longhorns in the mega matchup Saturday night in Austin as the duo revealed their picks on ESPN's College GameDay.

Here's a rundown of picks from other GameDay personalities:

-- David Pollack: LSU

-- Chris "Bear" Fallica: LSU

-- Demond Howard: LSU

Corso picked the Tigers as the on-set speakers blared LSU's famed "Pregame" tune.

According to ESPN it's the first time Corso has picked against Texas in Austin.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on ABC-TV.

