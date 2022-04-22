After every game LSU wins, coach Jay Johnson hands the lineup card to a player he determines had the “magic moment” in the victory.
The magic moment, he said, is the tipping point of the game — or the difference between winning and losing.
After Thursday night’s series-opening 5-3 victory over Missouri, it was deemed that two players had earned magic moments. Jacob Berry belted two home runs, and starting pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard made a physical adjustment in the bottom of the fourth inning that resulted in a groundout after he had given up a double. He went on to retire 12 of 14 batters.
Johnson said the idea originated from the book “Showtime” as a tradition under then-Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley. Johnson said he implemented the “magic moment” during his time at San Diego.
“We wanted something the players could really get behind,” Johnson said Thursday night.
The moments have been the subject of fun banter and motivation. It can be awarded for offense, defense or pitching.
Some are obvious offensive highlights late in games — such as Jordan Thompson’s walk-off home run against Oklahoma at the Shriners Classic in early March — or highlight-worthy defensive plays.
On March 20 against Texas A&M, first baseman Tre’ Morgan scrambled for the ball when a throw got past him, blindly throwing to second base to record the second out in the top of the ninth inning to help the Tigers close out the series with a victory.
It was his first time getting the magic moment honor, which would’ve otherwise gone to Dylan Crews, whose RBI single tallied the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning in the 7-6 victory.
“Dylan had it, then Tre’ stole it from him, so Dylan, you can make him buy you dinner for that RBI,” Johnson said in his postgame news conference.
Morgan beamed from ear to ear when he was asked about it afterward.
“I mean, that magic moment … as soon as he said that the first game, I've been waiting on my opportunity to get one of those lineup cards,” he said.
Giovanni DiGiacomo took home the lineup card March 15 when he caught a fly ball in right field and fired it home to catcher Hayden Travinski, capturing an out at home in the top of the eighth inning to maintain a 6-5 lead during a 7-5 victory against the Tulane.
“I was fired up,” DiGiacomo said afterward. “I’m pretty sure that's my first assist here.”
But magic moments aren’t exclusive to late-game scenarios. Sometimes, they aren’t easy to pinpoint.
On March 2, the moment occurred after Grant Taylor relieved Grant Edwards in the top of the second inning with runners on second and third against the University of New Orleans and retired three straight, giving up only one inherited run on a groundout. He then pitched a scoreless third inning en route to an 11-3 victory.
“We recognize that there's a lot of key spots, but the key spot for me was after we went out to score three in the first and we got in a little trouble in the second with no outs and to get out of that with retiring three consecutive hitters with only one run across, for me, that was the tipping point in the game,” Johnson said.