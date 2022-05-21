NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With a sweep at Vanderbilt to close the regular season, LSU boosted its changes to host a regional in the NCAA tournament. The three-game sweep, coupled with Auburn's series loss to Kentucky, means that LSU will enter the Southeastern Conference tournament as the fourth seed, starting play in the double-elimination round Wednesday in Hoover, Alabama. Here's the full field and schedule:

Tuesday, May 24

All games on SEC Network

Game 1: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Alabama, 9:30 a.m.

Game 2: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 South Carolina, TBD

Game 3: No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. No. 9 Ole Miss, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Kentucky, TBD

Wednesday, May 25

All games on SEC Network

Game 5: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Game 1 winner, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner, TBD

Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 4 LSU vs. Game 4 winner, TBD

Thursday, May 26

All games on SEC Network

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, TBD

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, TBD

Friday, May 27

All games on SEC Network

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m.

Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, TBD

Saturday, May 28

All games on SEC Network

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 11 winner, noon

Game 16: Game 14 winner vs. Game 12 winner, TBD

Sunday, May 29

Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter