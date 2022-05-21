NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With a sweep at Vanderbilt to close the regular season, LSU boosted its changes to host a regional in the NCAA tournament. The three-game sweep, coupled with Auburn's series loss to Kentucky, means that LSU will enter the Southeastern Conference tournament as the fourth seed, starting play in the double-elimination round Wednesday in Hoover, Alabama. Here's the full field and schedule:
Tuesday, May 24
All games on SEC Network
Game 1: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 11 Alabama, 9:30 a.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 South Carolina, TBD
Game 3: No. 8 Vanderbilt vs. No. 9 Ole Miss, 4:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Kentucky, TBD
Wednesday, May 25
All games on SEC Network
Game 5: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Game 1 winner, 9:30 a.m.
Game 6: No. 2 Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner, TBD
Game 7: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 4 LSU vs. Game 4 winner, TBD
Thursday, May 26
All games on SEC Network
Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 9:30 a.m.
Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, TBD
Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, TBD
Friday, May 27
All games on SEC Network
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser, TBD
Saturday, May 28
All games on SEC Network
Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 11 winner, noon
Game 16: Game 14 winner vs. Game 12 winner, TBD
Sunday, May 29
Game 17: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)