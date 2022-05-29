The LSU baseball team will be on the road for the NCAA regionals.
LSU was not among the 16 host sites Saturday when the NCAA made its announcements, leaving the Tigers to wonder where they'll be headed when the 64-team NCAA tournament field is revealed at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2.
It was a disappointing bit of news for a team that took on a new coach, Jay Johnson and took a winding path to the postseason.
The following were announced as host sites: Auburn, Austin, Blacksburg, Chapel Hill, College Park, College Station, Coral Gables, Corvallis, Gainesville, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Knoxville, Louisville, Stanford, Statesboro and Stillwater.
The Tigers dropped their first Southeastern Conference series to Texas A&M in March, and despite numerous defensive lapses and shortcomings to its starting rotation, they finished the regular season with the first sweep at Vanderbilt in school history.
LSU finished its first regular season under Johnson with a 37-18 overall record and a 17-13 mark in SEC play — a conference record that is often strong enough to earn a spot among the top 16 national seeds.
But the Tigers' RPI has been a little low.
LSU dropped to No. 37 in the RPI rankings after getting swept at home by Ole Miss earlier this month, then skyrocketed back into the regional hosting conversation after sweeping No. 3 Vanderbilt, putting LSU at No. 20 in the RPI standings at the time.
LSU ended up at No. 25 in the RPI rankings after bowing out of the SEC tournament with a 1-2 showing in Hoover, Alabama.
The Tigers are known for their potent lineup. As of Saturday, LSU was No. 2 in the nation in being hit by pitches (112), No. 8 in home runs (106) and just outside the top 10 in slugging percentage at No. 11 (.530).
But injuries have plagued the Tigers as of late. Jacob Berry, a projected MLB first-round pick who leads the team with a .381 batting average, broke his right middle finger during batting practice before the series-opening game May 6 at Alabama. In his absence, the Tigers managed two wins against the Crimson Tide and were swept 3-0 at home against Ole Miss. With the switch-hitting Berry batting only right-handed, LSU swept Vandy.
Cade Doughty, also a projected high MLB pick, holds the seventh-best batting average on the team at .286, but he went down during the Vanderbilt series with a dislocated shoulder, taking two of LSU’s top batters out of commission for the SEC tournament.
In addition, with No. 51 Kentucky taking down No. 14 Auburn, LSU faced a team with a lower RPI during the tournament. The Tigers managed an 11-6 victory over the Wildcats in their first game without both Doughty and Berry in the lineup.
"I hope the NCAA committee is watching tonight," Johnson said after that opening win. "You've got a guy (missing) who's going to go in the top 10 picks and a guy (missing) who's going to go in the top 45 picks on offense and it was 11 runs on the board."
LSU then lost to top-ranked Tennessee 5-2, unable to bring home runners in scoring position without Doughty and Berry in the lineup.
“They got to me last year, and I just wanted to come back and kind of get back at ’em,” said Tennessee reliever Redmond Walsh, whose Vols defeated LSU in the super regionals last June.
“It’s probably one of the best lineups I've ever faced, and it's one of those things I feel like as a competitor you want to go back out and get ’em again. Just having guys like Dylan Crews and Tre’ Morgan and them in the lineup, it’s not fun, but I think as a competitor ... you want to go out and face those guys.”
Saturday’s 7-2 loss to Kentucky didn’t do LSU any favors, either, dropping its overall RPI to No. 25 — five spots lower than when it began the tournament.
“We have the best hitter in the SEC (Jacob Berry),” Johnson said. “He hit .400 in SEC play, has missed 10 games. He'll be fine, he'll be ready to go. Cade Doughty will be 100% healthy (for the regional). To even come here and win a game and have a chance against the clear-cut No. 1 team in the country last night and make it a competitive game, there's some positive takeaways.”
The 16 NCAA regional host sites:
Auburn, Ala.
Austin, Texas
Blacksburg, Va.
Chapel Hill, N.C.
College Park, Md.
College Station, Texas
Coral Gables, Fla.
Corvallis, Ore.
Gainesville, Fla.
Greenville, N.C.
Hattiesburg, Miss.
Louisville, Ky.
Knoxville, Tenn.
Stanford, Calif.
Statesboro, Ga.
Stillwater, Okla.