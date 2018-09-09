Bregman Cora

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora dons an LSU baseball jersey after losing a bet to Houston Astros shorstop Alex Bregman following the Tigers' 33-16 win over the Miami Hurricanes in college football's opening weekend.

 Photo courtesy of Chandler Rome / The Houston Chronicle

Well, this certainly has a lot of layers...

Do you remember Alex Cora? He played shortshop for the Miami Hurricanes when they lost to LSU on Warren Morris' walk-off home run in the 1996 College World Series. 

Cora, currently the Boston Red Sox manager, was a bench coach last year for Bregman and the Houston Astros. With LSU defeating Miami on the football field last week, Cora lost a bet to Bregman and had to wear a Morris baseball jersey. The Astros were in Boston on Sunday for the finale of a three-game series.

So there you have it. Cora, once face-down in despair in the Rosenblatt Stadium dirt after losing to the Tigers in the CWS, wearing the jersey of the player who pelted that famous walk-off home run.

Sports are fun, y'all. Also, apparently time heals at least some ills...

View comments