Well, this certainly has a lot of layers...
Do you remember Alex Cora? He played shortshop for the Miami Hurricanes when they lost to LSU on Warren Morris' walk-off home run in the 1996 College World Series.
This Alex Cora? The one crying at shortstop when Warren Morris hit the CWS winning home run for LSU in 1996? pic.twitter.com/mDdafEdC7t— Chris 🏒🥌⚽️ (@CMSepeda27) October 19, 2017
Cora, currently the Boston Red Sox manager, was a bench coach last year for Bregman and the Houston Astros. With LSU defeating Miami on the football field last week, Cora lost a bet to Bregman and had to wear a Morris baseball jersey. The Astros were in Boston on Sunday for the finale of a three-game series.
So there you have it. Cora, once face-down in despair in the Rosenblatt Stadium dirt after losing to the Tigers in the CWS, wearing the jersey of the player who pelted that famous walk-off home run.
Alex Cora made good on the bet with Alex Bregman pic.twitter.com/WOg49x3T4J— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 9, 2018
Sports are fun, y'all. Also, apparently time heals at least some ills...