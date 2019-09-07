Score by quarters
LSU 3 17 3 14 — 45
Texas 0 7 14 17 — 38
First quarter
LSU: Cade York 36 field goal at 8:04. DRIVE: 11 plays, 71 yards, 4:58. KEY PLAYS: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 2-yard run on third-and-1 at the LSU 21 keeps drive alive. Edwards-Helaire 9-yard run on third-and-2 to the LSU 39. Burrow 38-yard pass to Terrace Marshall to the Texas 23. TIGERS 3, LONGHORNS 0.
Second quarter
TEXAS: Brennan Eagles 55 pass from Sam Ehlinger at 10:29 (Cameron Dicker kick). DRIVE: 8-78-2:21. KEY PLAY: Ehlinger 6-yard pass to Cade Brewer on third-and-4 to the Texas 45. LONGHORNS 7, TIGERS 3.
LSU: Justin Jefferson 6 pass from Burrow at 7:30 (York kick). DRIVE: 8-75-2:59. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 17-yard pass to Jefferson to the LSU 46. Edwards-Helaire 24-yard run to the Texas 26. Burrow 12-yard pass to Jefferson for a first-and-goal at the UT 9. TIGERS 10, LONGHORNS 7.
LSU: York 33 field goal at 1:41. DRIVE: 10-65-2:54. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 13-yard pass to Ja'Marr Chase to the LSU 33. Burrow 23-yard pass to Marshall to the UT 44. Chase 20-yard reception to the Texas 24. Edwards-Helaire 9-yard run to the 9. TIGERS 13, LONGHORNS 7.
LSU: Jefferson 21 pass from Burrow at 0:47 (York kick). DRIVE: 3-58-0:26. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on Derek Stingley 11-yard punt return to the LSU 42. Burrow starts the drive with a 19-yard completion to Chase to the UT 39. Burrow 18-yard pass to Jefferson to the Texas 21 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 20, LONGHORNS 7.
Third quarter
TEXAS: Ehlinger 2 run at 6:51 (Dicker kick). DRIVE: 19-86-7:17. KEY PLAYS: Ehlinger 11-yard pass to Devin Duvernay to the UT 47. Ehlinger 8-yard pass to Keaontay Ingram on third-and-6 to the LSU 30. Collin Johnson 12-yard reception on third-and-9 extends drive at the LSU 17. Ingram 5-yard run on third-and-1 gives Texas a first down at the 3. TIGERS 20, LONGHORNS 14.
LSU: York 40 field goal at 5:10. DRIVE: 6-53-1:41. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 41-yard pass to Chase to the UT 39. Burrow 13-yard pass to Marshall to the 26. TIGERS 23, LONGHORNS 14.
TEXAS: Jake Smith 20 pass from Ehlinger at 2:36 (Dicker kick). DRIVE: 7-75-2:34. KEY PLAYS: Ehlinger starts the drive with an 18-yard pass to Johnson to the Texas 43. Ehlinger 17-yard run to the LSU 35. Ehlinger 15-yard pass to Duvernay to the 20. TIGERS 23, LONGHORNS 21.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Marshall 26 pass from Burrow at 14:52 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-75-2:44. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 26-yard pass to Chase to the UT 44 on third-and-5. Burrow 12-yard pass to Jefferson to the 26. TIGERS 30, LONGHORNS 21.
TEXAS: Duvernay 44 pass from Ehlinger at 12:09 (Dicker kick). DRIVE: 7-75-2:43. KEY PLAYS: Duvernay 11-yard reception to start the drive to the UT 36. Ehlinger 16-yard pass to Duvernay to the Texas 49. TIGERS 30, LONGHORNS 28.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 12 run at 9:58 (York kick). DRIVE: 6-75-2:11. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 18 pass to Chase to the LSU 44. Burrow 15 pass to Thaddeus Moss to the UT 39. Texas' Malcolm Roach penalized 15 yards for roughing the passer gives LSU a first down at the Texas 24. Burrow 12 pass to Marshall sets up the TD on the next play. TIGERS 37, LONGHORNS 28.
TEXAS: Dicker 37 field goal at 3:59. DRIVE: 10-46-5:59. KEY PLAYS: Ehlinger 19-yard pass to Johnson to the UT 44. After a holding penalty, Ehlinger 13-yard run to the Texas 43. Ehlinger 12-yard pass to Duvernay to the LSU 45. Ehlinger 13-yard run on third-and-22 to the 29 sets up the field goal. TIGERS 37, LONGHORNS 31.
LSU: Jefferson 61 pass from Burrow at 2:27 (Burrow 2-point pass to Chase). DRIVE: 6-75-1:32. KEY PLAY: Burrow starts the drive with an 11-yard pass to Marshall. TIGERS 45, LONGHORNS 31.
TEXAS: Duvernay 15 pass from Ehlinger at 0:22. DRIVE: 8-75-2:05. KEY PLAYS: Ehlinger 13-yard run to the Texas 36. Ehlinger 31-yard pass to Eagles to the pass to the LSU 30. Todd Harris 15-yard pass interference penalty gives Texas a first down at the LSU 15. TIGERS 45, LONGHORNS 38.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 45, Texas 38
RECORDS: LSU 2-0, Texas 1-1
ATTENDANCE: 98,763
Sheldon Mickles