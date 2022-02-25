A familiar sound came off the bat of Dylan Crews as he crushed his first home run of the season to left field during his first at-bat in the bottom of the first Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.
The blast also brought home Tre Morgan, who had walked, putting the Tigers up 2-0 on Towson, but Crews was far from done. His triple in the third inning scored two more runs at the Tigers went ahead 6-0 after three innings in a game that was still going at press time.
Crews' first two at-bats accounted for four of the six runs scored by the LSU Tigers through five innings.
Going into Friday's game, Crews held a .429 batting average and an on-base percentage of .600. Although Friday's home run was his first of the season, the triple was his third through five games.
Money starts again
Coming off a 10-strikeout, 7-inning victory the previous Friday against Maine, right-hander Blake Money was back on the mound Friday against Towson.
And so was his dominance.
Money struck out six through six shutout innings, allowing two hits while walking run on 77 pitches through press time. But he did give the crowd a scare in the second inning when he slipped on the mound after a strikeout. Money walked it off while laughing, and the slip-up did not translate to his mound work as he kept mowing down Towson hitters.
He even made a defensive gem in the third inning.
Morgan, playing first base, caught a ground ball to the left and tossed to Money, who slid into the bag just in time to record the out. The call stood after a review.
Through 13 innings, Money still had not allowed a run this season.
Lineup tweaks
LSU coach Jay Johnson has continued to emphasize the depth on his team, and how the lineup can be flipped with equal production.
But not much changed about the starting lineup Friday night, except for minor details in the batting order.
Johnson switched Jacob Berry and Crews, putting Crews in the two-hole and Berry third. Jordan Thompson batted fifth, as he did on Wednesday after he had batted sixth the previous weekend behind designated hitter Brayden Jobert.
Johnson has made clear his preference to alternate right-handed and left-handed batters as much as possible. Berry is a switch-hitter while Crews is a righty. Jobert bats left-handed and Thompson bats right-handed.
Errors continue
By the top of the fifth inning, the Tigers had committed two errors.
In the top of the first inning, second baseman Cade Doughty's throw to Morgan at first base bounced, allowing Towson's Bryce Frederick to reach first.
Towson's Nick Brown reached first on a fielding error by Thompson in the fifth inning, but the error wasn't costly as Money shut the door again.
The Tigers committed five errors in their 11-6 loss to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday.