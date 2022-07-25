Alia Armstrong — a star hurdler for the LSU track and field team who just competed for the U.S. at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon — has been selected as the Allstate Sugar Bowl's James J. Corbett Award winner as the top female amateur athlete in Louisiana.
Armstrong, a New Orleans native and St. Katherine Drexel grad, earned the Corbett Award after having captured the national championship in the 100-meter hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on June 11.
Her time of 12.57 seconds in rainy conditions landed LSU its first 100-meter hurdle title since 2000.
“I have always had the mindset that I can do anything, so I don't want to say it was unexpected, but it was still overwhelming," Armstrong said of winning the national championship. "It was like, 'Oh my gosh, I did it; my hard work paid off.’ ”
Armstrong followed her NCAA performance by placing third in the 100-meter hurdles at the U.S. championships to earn a slot on Team USA. On Sunday, she earned fourth place against the top hurdlers in the world with a time of 12.31, a personal best.
"When I signed with LSU, coach (Dennis) Shavertold me that he could not only take me to the national stage, but also the world stage," she said. "My goal has always been to make it to that next level — to the world stage and (hopefully) the Olympic stage."
Since her high school days, when she was a nine-time state champion, Armstrong has steadily built her speed and accomplishments. As a freshman for the Tigers in 2020, she took fifth place at the Southeastern Conference indoor championships in the 60-meter hurdles.
Her season-best time of 7.95 seconds was the third-best in LSU history.
In her second year at LSU, she qualified for the NCAA outdoor championships in the 100-meter hurdles and was a finalist in the same event at the U.S. Olympic Trials. Her time of 12.65 seconds at the Trials was the second-best in LSU history.
This year, she reached the collegiate pinnacle. Her wind-aided time of 12.33 at the Texas Relays in March was the fastest time in collegiate history under all conditions. In May, she won the SEC championship in the 100-meter hurdles with a slightly wind-aided time of 12.46 seconds while also running a leg of the Tigers' winning 4x100 meter relay team.
Later, she earned her first NCAA championship and helped the Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
Those accomplishments, as well as the national team nod, not only made her a lock for the Corbett Award but as the Sugar Bowl's Greater New Orleans Female Amateur Athlete of the Year.
"Winning an award from my home city means the world to me because New Orleans is where my foundation was built," she said. "That's where I was made into the young woman I am today. It blows my mind how everything is coming together."
The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee began in 1957 when James Collins spearheaded a group of sports journalists to honored local athletes each month. They did so for 13 years.
In 1970, the Sugar Bowl stepped in to sponsor and revitalize the committee, leading to the creation of the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame in 1971, honoring 10 legends from the Crescent City in its first induction class.
The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Sugar Bowl, selects annual award winners in a variety of categories; it also selects amateur athletes of the month and each year's Hall of Fame class.
Overall, 26 individuals and four teams will be honored for their 2021-22 achievements at the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet on July 30.