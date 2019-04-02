The final week of LSU spring football practice began on a 70-degree Tuesday afternoon that was pretty much made for outdoor sports.
And in a spring full of bang-ups and injuries, two major players practiced in full-contact during the team's open session of practice.
It appears starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips may be ahead of schedule with his undisclosed injury. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said at the start of spring, Phillips wouldn't have any contact until August, and up until Tuesday, Phillips wore a gold noncontact jersey to practice. Phillips wore purple with the rest of the healthy members of the defense, and ran through tackling drills.
That’s the first I’ve seen starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips in full-contact this spring. #LSU pic.twitter.com/0WbOkUq2zx— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) April 2, 2019
Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton, who returned to practice Thursday for the first time since he underwent season-ending ankle surgery last season, also practiced in full gear.
Other major notes from Tuesday's practice:
- This is the order of rotation by the offensive linemen: LT Saahdiq Charles, LG Adrian Magee, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Damien Lewis, RT Austin Deculus. The second group was LT Dare Rosenthal, LG Charles Turner, C Cole Smith, RG Michael Smith, RT Badara Traore.
- Returning starting outside linebacker Michael Divinity practiced at inside linebacker for the third consecutive practice, while outside linebacker Ray Thornton, whom Orgeron said will "be out for a while" after suffering a sprained ankle, was out for the third consecutive practice. Orgeron described Thornton's sprain as a noncontact injury.
- Freshman defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins returned to practice after he was missing on Thursday. Junior defensive end Neil Farrell was missing.
- Nickel safety Kary Vincent was not there Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound junior has been splitting time between football and track. LSU assistant track coach Bennie Brazell told The Advocate that Vincent would be playing in the spring game.
- Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss was not at practice Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Moss, who said he's still "battling soreness" in his injured foot, which kept him out all last season, has missed two consecutive practices.
- Third-team quarterback Andre Sale was not at practice for the third consecutive practice.