MELBOURNE, Fla. — Ingrid Lindblad opened the LSU women’s golf spring schedule with authority Sunday, shooting a 6-under par 66 to take a two-stroke lead in the Moon Golf Classic at Suntree Country Club.

Lindblad, a junior from Sweden and the world’s No. 2-ranked women’s amateur, had seven birdies to go with just one bogey, including birdies on 17 and 18 to finish.

The rest of the Tigers struggled, however, with the best round a 2-over 74 from Elsa Svensson. LSU shot a first round 4-over 292 and is tied for fifth, six strokes in back of first-place Florida State. Latanna Stone and Carla Tejedo Mulet, LSU’s No. 2 and 3 players, both shot 76s while Jessica Bailey had a 77.