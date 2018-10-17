Starting LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko was missing during Wednesday's portion of open practice.
The 6-foot-4, 291-pound junior started the first six games at nose tackle and started at defensive end in LSU's 36-16 win over Georgia. He is tied for 12th on the team with 15 total tackles.
Injured starting left guard Garrett Brumfield was missing after running through individual drills by himself in full pads on Tuesday. Brumfield suffered an apparent knee injury against Louisiana Tech, and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that he is still not ready to play against Mississippi State on Saturday.
True freshman Chasen Hines took snaps with the first team during individual drills during Wednesday's practice. Hines played in 75 snaps against Georgia, replacing Adrian Magee after Georgia recorded a sack on the third play of the game.
Other major notes from Wednesday's open practice:
- Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles and fullback Tory Carter wore gold noncontact jerseys for the second consecutive day.
- Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss was missing for the third consecutive day. The North Carolina State transfer has not played all season, and Orgeron said he is dealing with a lingering injury.
- Second-team free safety Todd Harris returned to practice after missing Monday's practice. Second-team nose tackle Ed Alexander, who started against Georgia, was also at practice after missing Monday's. Orgeorn had said he would miss practice Monday and that he should be able to play against Mississippi State.